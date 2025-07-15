Nigeria: Security Beefed Up At Buhari's Residence As Grave Digging Begins

Security has been beefed up at the residence of late President Muhammadu Buhari in Daura, his hometown in Katsina State.

This just as the body of the late President is being expected to be flown in from London.

President Bola Tinubu, who will personally receive the body at Umaru Musa Yar'adua Airport in Katsina, had earlier asked Vice-President Kashim Shettima and Femi Gbajabiamila, his Chief of Staff, to proceed to the UK to accompany the body home.

When Daily Trust visited Buhari's Daura's residence, on Tuesday, officials of the Department of State Services (DSS) and men of the Nigerian Army were seen stationed at the entrance.

While policemen and men of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) were positioned at strategic places.

A source who walked out of the compound confirmed to Daily Trust that the digging of grave had commenced.

Earlier, Daily Trust gathered that a portion of the late leader's residence had been marked for his interment.

A source, who declined to mention his name, said the portion where the grave would be dug would be fenced.

According to Garba Shehu, spokesman of the former president, the body of the late President is expected to arrive between 11am and 12pm Tuesday.

However, he said, the venue of the funeral prayer would be decided by the state government.