Nigeria: WTT Increases 2025 Contender Lagos Prize Money

The management of the WTT Series has increased the prize pool for the 2025 WTT Contender Lagos tournament, raising the total purse from $75,000 (N115 million) to $100,000 (N153 million).

The tournament is scheduled to take place from July 22 to 26 at the Molade Okoya-Thomas Hall, inside the Teslim Balogun Stadium.

According to a statement released by the organisers, the 33 per cent increment in the prize money is aimed at enhancing player rewards and promoting global competitiveness.

It added that the tournament would offer the players the opportunity to gain world ranking points for their performances in addition to the increased financial incentives.

"This development aligns with WTT's broader commitment to improving player welfare and ensuring that athletes are adequately compensated for their efforts," the statement reads.

It noted that winners of the singles events will receive $5,000 (N7.6 million) and 400 ranking points, stressing that from the main draw onwards, all players in the singles category will be entitled to both financial rewards and ranking points.

Meanwhile, winners of the doubles and mixed doubles categories will each receive $2,500 (N3.8 million) and 400 ranking points, just as players who reach the round of 16 in these events will also earn prize money and ranking points.

The tournament director, Kweku Tandoh, emphasized the importance of prioritizing players, describing the increment as token to reward their dedication.

"We are fully aware of the sacrifices players make to participate in WTT events. This over-30 % increase in prize money is a deliberate effort by WTT management to reward their dedication. At WTT, player welfare remains a top priority, and Lagos is committed to upholding that standard," he said.