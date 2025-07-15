Nigeria/Zambia: Wafcon - Super Falcons Set Up Quarter-Final Clash With Zambia

Algeria's Lady Fennecs successfully stifled the Super Falcons to earn a scoreless draw in their final group B match of the 13th Women Africa Cup of Nations on Sunday and earn a spot in the tournament's quarter-finals for the first time ever.

Head Coach Justine Madugu made eight changes to the squad that started against Botswana in Thursday's 1-0 defeat of Botswana.

The intention was clear, which was to rest a lot of key players ahead of Friday's potentially-explosive quarter-final encounter against Zambia's Copper Queens.

In Casablanca on Sunday, Algeria, like Botswana before them, threw women behind the ball in numbers, and stymied the play of the Super Falcons.

However, Francisca Ordega was vibrant, as she was against Portugal in the friendly match in Lisbon last month.

Her cross just before half time spilled to Ifeoma Onumonu, whose effort was blocked before it got to the brilliant goalkeeper Chloe N'gazi Boumrar.

In the 52nd minute, a melee ensued in the Algerian box but the ball would not just not in, and three minutes later, Ordega, unselfishly, laid the ball in the path of Ajibade, who was double-teamed off the ball.

Later on, Echegini, Ordega and substitute Esther Okoronkwo made efforts, but it ended scoreless and ensured the Lady Fennecs' progress to the last eight.