Nigeria: U.S. Officially Gives Two Reasons for Reducing Visa Validity for Nigerians - Presidency

The US government has officially notified the Nigerian government that it has reduced visa validity for Nigerians.

According to presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga, the US gave two reasons for its decision.

“The United States Governmen t has officially communicated that its decision was based on two principal factors: the current rate of visa overstays by Nigerian nationals and the need for reliable access to their records,” Mr Onanuga wrote in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday.

He said the American government “further explained that the visa policy adjustment is part of its global visa reciprocity process, which is routinely reviewed and subject to change, including the number of permitted entries and validity durations.”

PREMIUM TIMES reports that the US government recently announced that it would now give three-month single-entry visas to Nigerian applicants instead of the five-year multiple-entry visa that was the norm.

Although the US embassy in Nigeria initially said its decision was based on reciprocity, it later said the decision was part of a global decision to review its visa processes globally.

However, Mr Onanuga’s post indicates that the overstaying of visas by some Nigerians and the US government’s intention to access some records of Nigerian visa applicants, in possession of the Nigerian government, are the major reasons.

“In response, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has directed all federal agencies to ensure full compliance with Nigeria’s international obligations and to strengthen inter-governmental cooperation in authenticating the identities of individuals seeking consular services abroad,” Mr Onanuga wrote. “The President calls on all Nigerians to respect the immigration regulations of their host countries and to uphold the integrity of the permits and privileges granted to them under the laws of those jurisdictions.”

PREMIUM TIMES reports that despite the US stance, the Nigerian government has said it will continue to issue five-year multiple-entry visas for American applicants.

Mr Onanuga also wrote about the controversy surrounding UAE visas to Nigerians.

“Regarding the new conditions for issuing UAE transit visas to Nigerian nationals, the federal government notes that it has not received any formal communication from the UAE authorities regarding a revised visa policy,” he wrote.

Read the full statement below.

ON RECENT DEVELOPMENTS IN VISA ISSUANCE POLICIES BY THE UNITED STATES AND THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

The Federal Government of Nigeria reaffirms its unwavering commitment to maintaining and strengthening the longstanding and cordial diplomatic relations with the Governments of the United States of America and the United Arab Emirates.

The recent changes in visa issuance policies affecting Nigerian citizens by these two countries have received the attention of the Federal government. Relevant Nigerian Ministries, Departments and Agencies are actively engaging to ensure that the concerns raised are addressed through appropriate and constructive channels.

The United States Government has officially communicated that its decision was based on two principal factors: the current rate of visa overstays by Nigerian nationals and the need for reliable access to their records. It further explained that the visa policy adjustment is part of its global visa reciprocity process, which is routinely reviewed and subject to change, including the number of permitted entries and validity durations.

In response, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has directed all federal agencies to ensure full compliance with Nigeria’s international obligations and to strengthen *inter-governmental* cooperation in authenticating the identities of individuals seeking consular services abroad. The President calls on all Nigerians to respect the immigration regulations of their host countries and to uphold the integrity of the permits and privileges granted to them under the laws of those jurisdictions.

Regarding the new conditions for issuing UAE transit visas to Nigerian nationals, the Federal Government notes that it has not received any formal communication from the UAE authorities regarding a revised visa policy. However, it is observed that visa issuance is currently progressing in a gradual and orderly manner.

The President appreciates the continued cooperation of the Government of the United Arab Emirates, which has remained constructive and engaged with Nigerian authorities. Any genuine concerns raised are being addressed through the appropriate channels, in a spirit of mutual respect and collaboration.

The President assures all Nigerians that his administration will continue to pursue the best possible outcomes for citizens abroad, ensuring that Nigerians can travel, work, and live with dignity and respect in any part of the world, in line with the Tinubu administration’s 4-D Foreign Policy agenda and its Diaspora plank.

He reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to deepening Nigeria’s valued bilateral relations with the Governments of the United States and the United Arab Emirates.

BAYO ONANUGA

Special Adviser to the President,

(Information & Strategy)

June 15, 2025