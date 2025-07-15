Nigeria: Senate Not Bound By Court's Remarks On Natasha - Legal Expert

Abuja — Legal Analyst, Mr. Dayo Fadugba, has dismissed claims that the Federal High Court ordered the recall of suspended Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, insisting that the Senate is under no legal obligation to act on judicial remarks that did not form part of the court's binding orders.

Fadugba, in a statement issued on Tuesday, described Senator Natasha's interpretation of the July 4, 2025 judgment by Justice Binta Nyako as a deliberate misrepresentation of the court's decision.

He stated that the judgment did not grant any of the reliefs sought by the Kogi Central lawmaker and that the Senate remains fully within its rights not to act on what he called "mere judicial commentary."

According to him, Senator Natasha's challenge to the Senate's invitation to appear before its Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions, her objection to the reassignment of her seat, and her insistence on speaking from an unauthorised location in the chamber were all dismissed by the court.

"In clear terms, she violated Senate Standing Orders by invoking Order 10 inappropriately, and the court found her actions to be unparliamentary," he said.

Fadugba emphasised that the court also threw out her claim that she could not be disciplined by the Senate, reinforcing the legislature's constitutional authority to maintain internal order.

"Every major claim she presented was resolved against her. The court did not issue any order directing her reinstatement. There is simply no enforceable judicial mandate requiring the Senate to recall her," he said.

Despite the court's ruling, Senator Natasha was seen celebrating the outcome with supporters, suggesting that the judgment had favoured her.

Fadugba described this as deceptive. "She turned a judicial defeat into a public relations performance. It was a misrepresentation of the facts and a distortion of the law," he said.

He further disclosed that the court found Senator Natasha guilty of contempt and imposed specific sanctions, including a ₦5 million fine payable to the Federal Government, an order to delete a mocking 'apology' post from her Facebook page, and a directive to publish a sincere apology in two national dailies and on social media.

"These are not suggestions -- they are binding orders of the court. To date, she has complied with none of them," he noted.

Fadugba cautioned against confusing judicial observations with enforceable rulings.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The court's remarks about the Senate possibly reviewing its Standing Orders or considering her return were obiter dicta -- personal reflections by the judge that carry no binding force. They were not part of the reliefs sought and cannot, in law, compel the Senate to act."

He warned that a dangerous precedent was being set where litigants attempt to convert courtrooms into media theatres, substituting legal accountability for online spin.

"We're seeing a pattern where the public is misled through sensational narratives. Legal defeats are being framed as victories to generate sympathy and confusion."

In response to Senator Natasha's notice of appeal and perceived attempt to return to the chamber, Fadugba revealed that a cross-appeal and an interlocutory application have been filed.

These, he said, are aimed at preserving the integrity of the legislature and preventing a misreading of the court's decision.

"This is not about politics; it's about constitutional clarity. The Senate will not be bound by judicial remarks that do not create enforceable obligations."

He reaffirmed that the Nigerian Senate remains committed to order, discipline and the rule of law, and will not be swayed by campaigns designed to pressure or embarrass the institution.

"The Senate is focused on its responsibilities and continues to support President Bola Tinubu's administration in its pursuit of national development. It cannot and will not be distracted by orchestrated confusion."