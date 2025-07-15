Somalia: President Hassan Sheikh - 'The Federal Government of Somalia Stands in Full Solidarity and Shares Condolences With the Government of Nigeria'

The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, H.E. Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, has expressed his heartfelt condolences following the sorrowful passing of former President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari.

In a brief statement, President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud said:

"I extend my sincere condolences to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the government, and the brotherly people of Nigeria on the passing of former President Muhammadu Buhari. He was a leader known for his integrity, devotion, and selfless service to his country and its people. I pray that Allah (SWT) grants him eternal peace in Jannatul Firdaws and gives patience and strength to his family."

The President further stated:

"The Federal Government of Somalia expresses its full solidarity and shares condolences with the government and people of Nigeria during this difficult time of grief and mourning."

Former Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari had been unwell in recent days and passed away in the United Kingdom at the age of 82. May Allah have mercy on him. Buhari led Nigeria--Africa's most populous nation--for eight years and played a significant role in the country's development and fight against corruption.