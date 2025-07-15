Ghana: Devastating Effects of Climate Change On Women Farmers in Northern Ghana

It's 2:13 p.m. in Mawodoo, a quiet farming village in the Kpandai District of northern Ghana. Under the dense shade of a mango tree, a group of women sit chatting, braiding hair, and lying on straw mats to escape the blistering afternoon heat.

Children run barefoot across the sun-scorched earth, chasing chickens and spinning makeshift toys from tins and sticks. But beneath the seemingly calm rhythm of village life lies a deeper struggle--one carved into the cracked ground and parched fields.

Climate change has upended the traditional farming cycles that once sustained families here. The seasonal rains, once predictable, now arrive late or not at all.

For Mrs Samani Mamore, a 49-year-old widow and mother of five, this uncertainty has become unbearable. "The heat is too much," she says, squinting at the cloudless sky.

"I sprayed weedicide on my groundnut farm, but it hasn't rained in weeks. My crops might die."

The story of Mrs Mamore is not different from many in her village who like her depend entirely on rain-fed agriculture.

Once known for its rich harvests of groundnuts, maize, millet, and vegetables, Mawodoo now struggles to produce even a fraction of what it once did. Back then, they harvested 20 to 25 bags of groundnuts, but now getting even seven is difficult.

These reduced yields have trapped many women in a cycle of poverty, debt, and food insecurity. Yet, they remain resilient, showing up each day to care for their children, tend to their farms, and keep hope alive.

Water, a daily struggle

In the neighbouring village of Takorade, Mrs Nbiba Manyibo Nlamba walks nearly three kilometres--five to six times a day--with her baby strapped to her back and a silver basin on her head. She comes to Mawodoo to fetch water.

"Our boreholes have dried up. The ponds we used to rely on are gone," she says. "Sometimes I spend half my day fetching water."

Takorade once had four boreholes and two ponds. Today, only one borehole provides a trickle--barely enough to meet the needs of thousands.

Across northern Ghana, communities like Mawodoo and Takorade are reeling from the impacts of climate change. Crops have failed. Water is scarce. And women, who shoulder most of the household and farming responsibilities, are bearing the brunt.

A region in crisis

According to Ghana's Ministry of Food and Agriculture, over 435,000 farmers cultivating more than 871,000 hectares have been affected by prolonged droughts and erratic rainfall. Staple crops like maize, rice, millet, and yam have suffered massive losses, with an estimated economic cost of GH¢3.5 billion and potential revenue losses reaching GH¢10.4 billion.

Northern Ghana, which accounts for over 60% of the country's grain production, is especially vulnerable. With 1.8 million hectares of farmland at risk, the situation threatens national food security and rural livelihoods.

The invisible cost on women

Though Ghana contributes just 0.07 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions, it ranks among the most climate-vulnerable countries, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. And the effects aren't gender-neutral.

"Farming has become difficult. The rains don't come like they used to," says 34-year-old Mrs Bilalibam Ntifuni.

Her husband left two years ago for Accra to look for work but since his departure, two of her four children have dropped out of school to help on the farm.

Climate change exacerbates existing inequalities. Women have less access to land, financial services, modern tools, and agricultural training. They are also more likely to be affected by food insecurity and poverty.

The UN Gender Snapshot 2024 estimates that by 2050, climate change could push 158 million more women and girls into poverty--16 million more than men and boys.

An assessment by the University for Development Studies revealed sharp gender gaps in mobile phone usage and education. Many women farmers, especially in remote areas, lack access to climate information, weather forecasts, and new agricultural techniques.

No support, no options

Mrs Mamore and others say they've received no help from the government or district assembly--not even basic information on irrigation, drought-resistant crops, or farming innovations.

"We know how to farm," she says. "But without tools, knowledge, or water, how do we survive?"

The struggle has also triggered migration. More men are leaving villages to seek work in cities, leaving women to manage farms and households alone. Data from the International Water Management Institute shows male migration in northern Ghana rose from 14.7 per cent in 2015 to 21.8 per cent in 2018.

What needs to happen now!

Hope, though enduring, is not enough. Women in Mawodoo, Takorade, and across Ghana need real support:

1. Invest in small-scale irrigation and clean water sources.

Solar-powered pumps, reliable boreholes, and water storage systems can transform farms and reduce the time women spend fetching water.

2. Provide climate-resilient seeds and training.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Women Climate By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Agricultural extension services must be accessible, local, and gender-sensitive. Training should include women in sustainable techniques suited to new climate realities.

3. Expand access to simple weather information.

Smartphone apps aren't useful if most women don't own phones. Use community radio, local gatherings, and trusted leaders to share weather updates and advice.

4. Offer financial protection.

Microloans, savings groups, and crop insurance can cushion families during bad seasons and help them rebuild.

5. Include women in decision-making.

These women may not hold degrees, but they are climate experts in their own right. They must be part of policymaking at the farm, village, and national level.

6. Restore ecosystems.

Tree planting, protecting water sources, and rehabilitating land should include local women as planners and leaders, not just recipients.

Conclusion

The climate crisis in northern Ghana is not just about changing weather it's about survival, dignity, and justice. It is a threat to lives, livelihoods, and generations yet to come. These women are the backbone of rural Ghana.

Their strength is undeniable but their resources are not.