Liberia: UL Lecturer Condemns Planned July 17 Protest, Urges Liberians to Reject 'Political Hustlers'

Charles Crawford, an adjunct lecturer of Politics and Law at the University of Liberia, has launched a scathing criticism of organizers behind the planned July 17 protest in Monrovia, calling on Liberians--particularly the youth--to reject what he described as an attempt to destabilize the country and undermine recent progress.

Speaking as a guest speaker during the 15th graduation ceremony of the Vision Christian Foundation Academy in Weala, Margibi County last Friday, Crawford denounced the protest as a calculated effort to derail national stability and deter potential investors.

"This protest is not about the people--it is a political distraction designed to throw Liberia into chaos," Crawford said. "Say a big no to the protest, and you're saying yes to stability, growth, education, and progress in your own life."

Crawford, who also taught international negotiation at the Gabriel Dennis Foreign Service Institute under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, described the protest organizers as "a bunch of political hustlers with no good intentions for Liberia." He accused them of attempting to exploit public dissatisfaction for personal gain.

"Mr. Mulbah Morlu and his gang of liars have no moral standing," he asserted. "They looted this country for six years, and now that they're broke, they want to use young people to make money. Don't let them."

He further alleged that the protest is a desperate ploy to discredit the Joseph Nyuma Boakai administration, which came to power in January 2024.

"They are vexed because they're no longer in power. Their only intent is to sabotage the gains this administration has made in just one year. Shame on them," he added.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Turning his criticism to Bomi County Senator Edwin Melvin Snowe, Crawford expressed dismay over the senator's recent comments on radio allegedly hoping for the Boakai administration to fail.

"It is disgusting to hear someone like Senator Snowe--who has benefited from this country since the Charles Taylor era--pray for Liberia's downfall just to reclaim political power in 2029," he said. "If this government fails, it's the people of Bomi County who will suffer, not just the politicians."

Crawford praised President Boakai for his performance during a recent high-level meeting at the White House with U.S. President Donald J. Trump and four other African leaders. He urged the Ministry of Education to treat President Trump's reported commendation of Boakai's eloquence in English as a reflection of the quality of Liberia's educational system.

"That moment was not just about President Boakai. It was about the strength of our school system," he said, encouraging educators to continue building the minds and capacities of students.

In closing, Crawford called for peace and dialogue as the foundation for resolving political and social tensions in the country.

"In this era, we must do away with violence and confrontation," he said. "Dialogue remains the most effective mechanism for resolving disputes. Liberia's future depends on peace, social cohesion, and development through dialogue."