Liberia: Police Cracks Down On Criminal Hideouts

On Sunday, July 13, 2025, despite the day-long rain, the Liberia National Police intensified its crackdown on criminal hideouts in Monrovia and demolished several ghettos in key communities.

The recent Police crackdown took place in the Slipway community linked to armed robbery and other crimes.

"The operation was in response to numerous complaints from residents about harassment and criminal acts,". Nelson Freeman, the Deputy Inspector General for Operations, disclosed.

During the raid, Freeman said several suspects fled their hideouts when they saw the Police officers arriving, noting "several ghettos were demolished".

"The Police seized several narcotic substances and deadly instruments from the criminal hideouts," Freeman added. He said the deadly instruments are used to attack peaceful people at night.

Following the demolition of the criminal hideouts, the deputy inspector general for operations reassured residents in Monrovia and its environs that the police remain committed to eliminating crime and urged the public to report any suspicious activities in their neighborhoods to help maintain security.

In recent months, the Police also raided several criminal hideouts in Browerville, Old Road, Central Monrovia, Paynesville, and other communities.

"I am extremely concerned about the youths who should be in school but are in the ghettos smoking and destroying their future," Hon. Bernard Blue Benson of Montserrado's seventeenth district said.

Benson, however, lauded the Police for their operation in his district stressing "I hope this operation to raid ghettos of suspected criminals in Monrovia and Montserrado is done routinely by the Police".

The Police operations were greeted with several rounds of applause from residents. Some of the residents said the suspected criminals harassed and attacked them as early as 8pm, and at times inflicted wounds on them if they refused to hand over any valuable items.

These suspected criminals, most of whom are under the influence of drugs, carried knives, razor blades, scissors, and other deadly instruments, attacked their victims, mainly females, and took away their mobile phones, bags, and other valuables.

Some of these attacks have occurred during broad daylight, where Police presence is not visible.

Despite the Police efforts to raid and arrest suspected criminals, ghettos continue to spring up daily in various communities in Monrovia and Montserrado.