Liberia: Tu, University of Memphis Sign Landmark Academic Agreement

Harper, Maryland County - William V.S. Tubman University (TU) has signed a landmark academic agreement with the University of Memphis, marking a major step in the Liberian university's push for global academic integration.

The Memorandum of Agreement (MoA), signed on June 18, 2025, by TU President Dr. Olu Q. Menjay and University of Memphis President Dr. Bill Hardgrave, paves the way for wide-ranging cooperation between the two institutions. According to Tubman University, the partnership includes joint research projects, academic exchange programs, co-hosted seminars, professional internships, and workforce development initiatives.

"This agreement opens new doors for our faculty and students to engage with global academic practices and strengthen our research capacity," said Dr. Menjay. "It reflects our ongoing efforts to place Tubman University on the global map as a hub for excellence in teaching, research, and meaningful international collaboration. We are grateful to the University of Memphis for their openness and commitment to this shared journey."

The agreement was finalized during Dr. Menjay's recent visit to the University of Memphis campus in Tennessee, where he held strategic discussions with several senior administrators, including Dr. David Russomanno, Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs and Provost. Both institutions reportedly emphasized education and engineering as focal areas for joint programs, given their critical roles in national and global development.

Dr. Russomanno welcomed the partnership, describing it as a forward-looking step toward mutual growth. "We are honored to partner with Tubman University in this initiative. It is our belief that shared knowledge across borders leads to transformative impact for both institutions and the communities we serve," he said.

Though the MoA does not carry immediate financial commitments, it establishes a strategic framework for future collaboration based on mutual interest and available resources.

The signing also comes on the heels of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's recent state visit to the United States, during which strengthening Liberia-U.S. cooperation across trade, education, and development featured prominently. Tubman University noted that its new international alliance is aligned with Liberia's broader national development goals.

For Tubman University, a public institution located in southeastern Liberia, the agreement with the University of Memphis represents another step in broadening its academic horizon and reinforcing its commitment to global standards in higher education.