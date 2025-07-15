Liberia: Beyond the English - The Media Missed Liberia's Moment

When President Donald J. Trump recently praised President Joseph N. Boakai's "beautiful English" at the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit, social media lit up. The video clip went viral. Amid the noise, journalists in both the U.S. and Liberia failed to tell the real story: Liberia is stepping into a pivotal global role, and the world needs to understand why that matters.

In June 2025, UN member states elected Liberia to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for the 2026-2027 term, alongside the Democratic Republic of the Congo. This achievement is not symbolic--it reflects strategic intent. In2024, the Security Council passed 46 resolutions, and nearly half addressed African crises, according to Oxfam. Withits new seat, Liberia now helps shape global peacekeeping, sanctions, and international interventions.

As part of the African bloc, Liberia is expected to promote peace, sovereignty, and equitable development, especially for post-conflict nations. It may push for institutional reforms and champion the voices of women and youth. But its close ties to Washington will be tested. On issues like Gaza, Sudan, Haiti, and Ukraine, growing rifts between U.S. positions and African consensus could force Liberia to walk a diplomatic tightrope.

Regionally, Liberia is repositioning itself. Under President Boakai's leadership, the country is campaigning to host ECOWAS institutions, investing in civil service reform and sustainable agriculture, and asserting itself as a regional peace broker. Liberia's Security Council membership, backed by ECOWAS, reflects growing trust in the diplomatic leadership of the country.

Yet, journalists and editors ignored the broader shift and zeroed in on a soundbite. They bypassed the reasons behind Liberia's invitation to the Summit and what its presence reveals about U.S. strategy in West Africa, choosing instead to highlight a linguistic compliment. In doing so, they buried the real story. If journalism is to be more than infotainment, coverage of moments like this must move beyond the viral.

Liberia was one of five African nations invited to the Summit. Alongside it were Senegal, Mauritania, Gabon, and Guinea-Bissau, each representing strategic value to Washington. These were not symbolic gestures; they were diplomatic calculations.

Senegal remains a democratic beacon in a coup-prone region, rich in gas reserves and increasingly central to U.S. clean energy goals. Mauritania, which borders Mali and Algeria, is a key counterterrorism partner. Gabon, despite a coup, holds climate and energy value due to its oil and rainforest assets. Guinea-Bissau, fragile but strategically located, remains vital in combating transnational crime.

Together with Liberia, these nations form a strategic arc stretching from the Atlantic to the Sahel, reflecting the U.S.'s pivot toward smaller, stable African states.

We must also view this realignment through the lens of the U.S. foreign policy shift from "aid to trade." Since 2023, U.S. policymakers have restructured or scaled back USAID programs across Africa. They now position Liberia--not as a top aid recipient--but as a strategic partner, offering fewer resources while demanding greater responsibility.

Washington has shifted its approach, favoring private-sector-led engagement, pursuing trade deals, strategic investments, and short-term influence instead of long-term aid. It now expects Liberia to vote in alignment at the UN, stabilize the region, and open its markets, all while managing fragile infrastructure, high youth unemployment, and growing donor fatigue.

The media missed all of this. There were no deep dives into the implications of aid rollback. No coverage of what"trade not aid" means for countries still rebuilding. There is a lack of analysis of how African states, like Liberia, are navigating the growing distance between Western demands and African agency.

Liberia has stepped off the sidelines. Liberia's presence at the Summit and on the Security, Council signals power and strategic intent, not sentiment. Years of peacekeeping, democratic transitions, and regional diplomacy earned this moment.

Whether Liberia chooses to remain a quiet partner or rise as an architect of a more equitable global order, the media must critically provide coverage that honors Liberia's evolving role on the world stage. This brings to light several unanswered questions: What specific actions is Liberia planning to take as a new member of the UN Security Council to address African crises?

How will Liberia balance its close ties with the U.S. while advocating for African interests on the global stage? What impact will the shift from 'aid to trade' have on Liberia's development and its ability to address internal challenges like high youth unemployment?

Ultimately, Liberia stands at a crossroads; its decisions will not only shape its own future but also influence the broader African landscape in a rapidly changing world. The media has a vital role in shedding light on this journey, ensuring that the narrative around Liberia's advancements reflects the complexities of its new position. As Liberia steps into this pivotal role, let us watch and support its efforts to forge a new path of respect, cooperation, and strategic partnerships on the global stage.

Lisa R. White is CEO of Genesys Communications. She holds a master's in political science and an Advanced Certificate in UN Studies from Long Island University-Brooklyn. She has worked across the U.S., West Africa, and Europe in the U.S. military, the UN, diplomacy, media, and public affairs.