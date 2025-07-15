Liberia: Monrovia to Host 2026 Family Confab

As the curtains fell on the 7th edition of the Strengthening Families Conference (SFC) 2025, organizers announced that the next chapter of this growing regional movement will be written in Monrovia, Liberia, where the 8th conference is set to take place in June 2026.

The announcement marks a significant milestone in the expansion of a pan-African effort to promote women's empowerment, child protection, and family-centered development as the bedrock of national progress.

The 2025 conference, held from June 26-27 at the Bintumani National Conference Centre in Freetown, Sierra Leone, was hosted by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, in collaboration with the Government of Sierra Leone, civil society groups, and interfaith organizations. It was convened under the theme: "Building Stronger Communities through Women Empowerment and Child Protection."

The two-day gathering attracted regional and international leaders, including Her Excellency Dr. Fatima Maada Bio, First Lady of Sierra Leone, who delivered a powerful opening keynote urging stakeholders to translate dialogue into real change.

"Let this not be just a conference," she said. "Let us design policies that will make women true change-makers. Women are the builders of our families, and strong families are the foundation of a strong society."

The conference drew participation from across West Africa, signaling growing momentum for a continent-wide approach to family-centered development. Liberia's presence was notably strong, with Ambassador Bob Sheriff delivering a goodwill message on behalf of the Liberian government and signaling support for the 2026 edition.

In his closing remarks, Elder Alfred Kyungu, President of the Africa West Area of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, formally announced the selection of Monrovia as the next host city.

"The movement to strengthen families is not limited by borders. It is a vision for all of Africa," Elder Kyungu said. "We are excited to bring this vision to Monrovia, where we will continue working hand-in-hand with government leaders, faith communities, and civil society to uplift families as the cornerstone of national development."

The announcement was met with loud applause and renewed energy from delegates, who praised Liberia's growing commitment to social and community development.

Throughout the conference, speakers emphasized the urgent need for structural support systems that protect children and empower women. Elder Isaac K. Morrison, Second Counselor in the Church's Africa West Area Presidency, emphasized:

"Empowerment begins within the family. Strong nations are built in strong homes. We need women of virtue, strength, and wisdom leading the way."

Religious, traditional, and political leaders alike echoed that sentiment. Archbishop Edward Tamba Charles called women's empowerment a "spiritual obligation," while Traditional Leader Sheku Amadu Tejan Fasuluku-Sonsiama III stressed the need for community-driven action.

"True transformation begins in our homes, villages, and towns," the traditional leader said. "We must make our families safe, respected, and empowered."

Activists like Isatu Jabbie Kabbah, Aminata Turay, and youth advocate Grace Ada Brown contributed to vibrant panels and storytelling sessions, reinforcing the link between family health, community stability, and national resilience.

"When families are strong, communities thrive," said Brown. "We need governments to protect children, educate girls, and support parents."

The Church made several landmark commitments during the event, reinforcing its growing footprint in humanitarian service and social transformation. Elder Kyungu announced the construction of a 54-bed safe house in partnership with the Office of the First Lady of Sierra Leone, aimed at supporting survivors of gender-based violence.

"This facility will be a sanctuary for healing and restoration," he said. "It represents our shared duty to stand with the most vulnerable."

In the healthcare sector, the Church commissioned the renovation of the Intensive Care Units (ICUs) at Connaught Hospital, the country's primary referral hospital. The upgrade included beds, monitors, defibrillators, and essential medical equipment.

Dr. Charles Senessie, Acting Minister of Health, applauded the intervention: "This partnership speaks volumes about what is possible when we prioritize the health and dignity of our people."

Hospital Care Manager Dr. Ibrahim Kapuwa added: "This isn't just about equipment. It's about saving lives. It's about restoring hope."

Leaders from across religions and borders lent their voices in support of a regional agenda. Amir Musa Mewa of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission and other Islamic scholars emphasized that women's rights and family welfare are deeply rooted in religious doctrine and essential for national transformation.

Speakers from the United States, including Tonya Waite (Protect Child Health Coalition), Jennifer Hogge Ellsworth (Engage Now Africa), and Greg and Sharon Slater (Family Watch International), provided global insights on family protection models, parental engagement, and community mobilization.

The 2025 conference concluded with an emotional awards ceremony, during which First Lady Fatima Maada Bio was recognized by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the Social Welfare Department, and the Government of Liberia for her leadership in advancing family welfare.

With Monrovia now confirmed as the next host city, Liberia is poised to lead the next phase of a growing West African movement that places families at the center of national development strategies.

"This is just the beginning," said Elder Kyungu. "We look forward to seeing the momentum grow in Liberia, and we are confident that Monrovia 2026 will be a defining moment for families across our region."