Nigeria: Farmers Shot Dead, Houses Burnt in Fresh Plateau Attack

Gunmen have attacked Bindi-Jebbu of Tahoss community in Riyom local government area of Plateau state, killing no fewer than "27 farmers".

Our correspondent reports that many persons who sustained injuries in the attack have been rushed to hospitals including Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH), Plateau Hospital, and other health facilities within the state.

Dalyop Solomon, National President of Berom Youth Moulder - Association (BYM), confirmed the incident to journalists in Jos.

According to the Solomon, the gunmen stormed the community around 5:30 a.m. on Monday, shooting sporadically and setting several houses ablaze.

He said "27 persons were killed and many were injured. We have taken the bodies to different hospitals before the burial. "

The National President said all corpses have been deposited at the hospitals and a date for their burial would be announced.

We are not responsible of the attack - MACBAN

The state chairman of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Ibrahim Babayo, has distanced members of the association from the attack, describing the allegation as unfounded.

He said "We condemn any act of criminality irrespective of whoever is a victim. However, the allegation by the Berom is not true. No attack was carried out by our members. Only the security can investigate and make conclusion. We are calling on security agencies to investigate the matter. People should not be linking an attack to a group that doesn't know what is happening. "

Security mum

Security agencies including Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) and the state police command are yet to issue any statement on the situation.

Spokespersons of Operation Safe Haven and the state police command, Major Samson Zhakom and DSP Alabo Alfred, have not responded to the text messages sent to them by our correspondent at press time.

But the chairman of Riyom LGA, Bature Sati Shuwa, confirmed the incident. However, he could not give the casualty figure,, saying he was on his way to the attacked community.