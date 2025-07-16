Nigeria: Gunmen Kill 20 Residents, Raze Houses in Plateau Villages

Not fewer than 20 persons have been killed and several houses destroyed in a deadly attack by suspected Fulani gunmen in Jebu in Tahos Community of Riyom local government area of Plateau State.

According to multiple sources from the community, the gunmen stormed the locality and started shooting sporadically late Monday night.

It was further gathered that some persons who sustained injuries were receiving treatment in some hospitals.

Chairman and Publicity Secretary of the Coalition for the Protection of Democracy (COPDEM), Gideon Manjal and Gadu Daniel Dong, in a statement said the assailants stormed the village at about 11pm, carrying out house-to-house attack.

The statement said the attack led to the killing of innocent villagers including women, children and the aged who could not escape the rage of the assailants.

They called on security operatives to ensure that perpetrators of the dastardly acts were brought to book.

An appeal was also made to President Bola Tinubu and the National Security Adviser to order a high-level intervention and military operation to dismantle known terrorist enclaves threatening Plateau's peace.

"Our people are being buried daily, we are tired of condolence visits and silence. We are tired of press statements that do not translate to protection," they said.

They added that Ta-Hoss like Jol, Rim, Bachi, Wereng, Nding, and other previously hit communities deserve more than sympathy but security, dignity, and justice.

Efforts to reach security operatives for further information about the unfortunate attack were unsuccessful at the time of filling this report.