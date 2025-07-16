Africa: Nigeria Health Watch Announces Fellows for the 2025 Solutions Journalism West Africa Fellowship

blog

Nigeria Health Watch is pleased to announce the selection of 10 fellows for the Solutions Journalism West Africa Fellowship, a four-month programme designed to strengthen the practice of solutions-oriented health reporting in West Africa.

Selected from a pool of over 100 submissions from 10 countries, the fellows bring diverse expertise in news writing, radio production, digital storytelling, and health journalism. Their work spans broadcast, print and digital media, with a strong emphasis on health, gender, governance, and social issues.

The Solutions Journalism West Africa Fellowship aims to shift the traditional problem-focused narrative in reporting by equipping journalists with the tools to identify and amplify solutions that are working.

"Solutions Journalism brings balance. A lot of times, the news focuses only on what's not working but people also need to hear what is. We need to ask better questions, look deeper, and share ideas that can make a difference. That is why this fellowship matters because it is shaping not just what we report, but how we report it", said Vivianne Ihekweazu, Managing Director, Nigeria Health Watch.

Fellowship Deliverables and Objectives

Participants will engage in a two-day immersive and practical workshop, followed by expert mentorship and editorial support.

The fellows are expected to produce and publish two in-depth, solutions-focused health stories which will centre on, but not limited to, topics such as maternal health, sexual and reproductive rights, immunisation, and vaccination efforts within their local communities. The final pieces will be published on their respective media platforms, spotlighting effective responses to public health challenges.

"We are thrilled to welcome the inaugural cohort of the Solutions Journalism West Africa Fellowship. This marks an exciting new chapter in our journey to continue deepening the practice of journalism that not only investigates problems but also rigorously examines how people are responding to them," Chibuike Alagboso Director Media Programmes at Nigeria Health Watch, noted during the fellowship onboarding. "Our hope is that these fellows will become champions of this approach within their newsrooms and communities, sustaining the organic growth and energy we've seen since the launch of the Solutions Journalism Africa Initiative in 2020."

The fellowship, which will run from July to November 2025, will combine in-person and virtual engagements. While the initial training workshop will be held in person, mentorship sessions, peer learning, and editorial guidance will take place virtually to accommodate fellows across the region.

About Nigeria Health Watch

Nigeria Health Watch is a not-for-profit health communication and advocacy organisation that seeks to advocate for better health for Nigerians. We work to actively engage and support the government in raising awareness and increasing knowledge on a wide range of health issues in Nigeria while holding duty bearers accountable for delivering affordable, quality healthcare to Nigerians.

Learn more at www.nigeriahealthwatch.com

