Zimbabwe: Motorists Face Nightmare As Zbc Licence Demand Comes Into Force

The controversial Broadcasting Services Amendment Act of 2025 has come into effect and is now being implemented by the Zimbabwe National Road Authority (ZINARA), with potentially crippling consequences for vehicle owners.

The crux of the problem lies in Clause 15 of the Act, which mandates that all motorists must obtain a valid ZBC radio licence before they can renew their ZINARA vehicle licence and insurance. This effectively forces drivers to pay US$30 per term to access ZBC radio services, regardless of whether they listen.

For motorists, this translates to a minimum additional cost of US$90 per term just to keep their vehicles roadworthy - a hefty sum that many fear will force them to disable their car radios or seek exemption certificates in an attempt to avoid the added expense.

In a memorandum dated 15th July 2025, ZINARA's Revenue Operations Director, Mr P.M. Shuro issued strict instructions to all licensing centre staff across the country. The directive is clear: no motorist will be permitted to renew their vehicle licence without first presenting a valid ZBC radio licence or a certificate of exemption.

"In line with the enacted Broadcasting Services Amendment Act, all motorists are required to obtain a ZBC radio license before they can renew their vehicle insurance or acquire a ZINARA vehicle licence disc," the memorandum states.

ZINARA has, however, placed the onus on motorists to obtain exemption certificates themselves by visiting ZBC licensing offices nationwide.

"Customers whose vehicles are not equipped with a radio receiver are now required to obtain an exemption certificate from the ZBC. They will need to personally visit any ZBC Licensing Office to complete the necessary declaration form and obtain this exemption. We cannot process their ZINARA disc or insurance renewal until they present a valid exemption certificate," Mr Shuro's statement continues.

The Broadcasting Services Amendment Act has been a source of fierce debate since its inception. Public hearings last year generated significant opposition, and even after President Emmerson Mnangagwa signed the bill into law in March this year, the controversy has continued.

Media freedom advocates, including the Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA) and its partners, such as the Media Alliance of Zimbabwe (MAZ), lobbied in vain for Information Minister Jenfan Muswere to withdraw the bill before it was enacted, urging him to take public feedback into account.

The primary point of contention centres on Clause 15.

Critics and analysts have argued that the Act is discriminatory, singling out motorists while allowing all citizens to access ZBC radio services through digital devices like mobile phones, without incurring this additional charge.

The new law is viewed by many as an unfair tax, further burdening already financially stretched citizens.