Nigeria: Buhari Goes Home in Blaze of Glory, Honour

...Dignitaries led by President Tinubu flood Daura to pay last respects

At exactly 5:50 pm on Tuesday, the remains of former President Muhammadu Buhari were lowered into mother earth, bringing to an end his 82-year sojourn on earth. Many top politicians, family members, friends and associates, led by Vice President, Kassim Shettima, were at the graveside to pay their last respects to the elder statesman, whose lifestyle symbolized austerity and identification with the common man, though he held high positions in life.

Before Buhari's body, which was draped in National colours of green white and green, was interred, the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Chris Musa, had read the biography of the late Nigerian president and poured encomiums on him and his leadership style.

The military also carried out routine military honours due a former General and president while the clerics performed necessary Islamic rites before the grave was covered in accordance with Islamic traditions applicable in Daura Emirate.

Vice President Shettima, who sat along at the graveside to supervise the burial along with notable other politicians, wore a sombre face and looked inconsolable throughout the duration of the funeral rituals.

The military and other security agencies had a tough time trying to control the sprawling crowds of sympathisers, who had taken over the vast compound and adjourning areas in Daura just to catch a final glimpse of the late military and civilian leader of Nigeria.

The remains of former President Muhammadu Buhari had been driven from the Musa Yar'Adua International Airport in a motorcade to his country home in Daura where thousands of Nigerians had been waiting for the final rites and burial.

The military hearse bearing the remains arrived the expansive green lush compound at 4:25 pm in readiness for the final burial rites, which were conducted by Islamic clerics and military personnel.

Security was very tight in his home as every available space had been taken up by mourners who were desperate to pay their final respects to their hero and leader.

The body, which had earlier arrived at the Umaru Musa Yar'Adua International Airport, was received by President Bola Tinubu, accompanied by service chiefs and top politicians, who had thronged the airport before the body touched down in a Nigeria Air Force jet.

The body was accompanied by Vice President Kassim Shettima and some members of Buhari's immediate family, including Aisha, his wife.

Buhari, who was born in Daura in the present Katsina State, Northwest Nigeria, ruled Nigeria as military head of state between 1983 and 1985 and came back as civilian president in 2015 and ended his tenure in 2023.