Sudan: At Least 35 Children Reportedly Killed in Attacks in Communities in Sudan's North Kordofan State

New York/Amman/Port Sudan — Statement by UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell

"More than 450 civilians, including at least 24 boys, 11 girls, and two pregnant women, were reportedly killed in horrific attacks in communities around the city of Bara, including the villages of Shag Alnom and Hilat Hamid, in Sudan's North Kordofan State over the weekend. With dozens more injured and many still missing, we fear that the number of child casualties could rise further.

"These attacks are an outrage. They represent a terrifying escalation of violence, and a complete disregard for human life, international humanitarian law, and the most basic principles of humanity.

"UNICEF condemns the attacks in the strongest possible terms. We call on all parties to the conflict to end the violence immediately and to uphold their obligations under international law, including international humanitarian law, and the principles of distinction, proportionality and precaution.

"Civilians - particularly children - must never be the target of attack. All alleged violations must be independently investigated, and those responsible held to account. Impunity cannot be tolerated for violations of international law, especially when children's lives are at stake.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the families of the victims, and to anyone impacted by this heinous violence.

"No child should ever experience such horrors. Violence against children is unconscionable and must end now."