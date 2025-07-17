Sudan - Unicef Condemns Weekend Attacks That Killed 35 Children

16 July 2025
UN News Service

More than 450 civilians were killed in recent "horrific attacks" in Sudan's North Kordofan state which the UN Children's Fund UNICEF has condemned in the strongest possible terms.

At least 24 boys, 11 girls and two pregnant women reportedly were among the victims of the violence, which occurred over the weekend in communities around the city of Bara, including the villages of Shag Alnom and Hilat Hamid.

UNICEF fears that with dozens more injured and many still missing, the number of child casualties could rise further.

'A complete disregard for human life'

"These attacks are an outrage," Executive Director Catherine Russell said in a statement issued on Tuesday.

"They represent a terrifying escalation of violence, and a complete disregard for human life, international humanitarian law, and the most basic principles of humanity."

Former allies turned rivals - the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) - have been battling for control of the country since April 2023 and fighting has intensified recently in the Kordofan region which encompasses three states.

End the violence now

"UNICEF condemns the attacks in the strongest possible terms," said Ms. Russell.

She called on all parties to end the violence immediately and to uphold their obligations under international law, including international humanitarian law, as well as the principles of distinction, proportionality and precaution.

The UNICEF chief stressed that civilians - particularly children - must never be targeted. Furthermore, all alleged violations must be independently investigated, and those responsible held to account.

"Impunity cannot be tolerated for violations of international law, especially when children's lives are at stake," she said.

Ms. Russell extended the agency's deepest condolences to the families of the victims, and to anyone impacted by this heinous violence.

"No child should ever experience such horrors," she said. "Violence against children is unconscionable and must end now."

