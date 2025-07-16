Nigeria: Experts Decry Poor Representation of Women in Nigerian Politics

Stakeholders have raised fresh concerns over the marginalisation of women in Nigeria's political space, describing the situation as a major setback to democratic development and inclusive governance.

Speaking at the premiere of a new documentary on women's political participation, in Abuja on Monday, Dr. Kole Shetima, Director at the MacArthur Foundation, lamented the low representation of women in decision-making roles despite constituting nearly half of the country's population.

"With Nigeria's population estimated at over 203 million, women account for nearly 49.5 percent, which represents about 110 million people. Yet, only a small fraction of this demography is represented in decision-making rules across the country," he said.

Dr. Shetima stressed that women possess both the capacity and time to engage actively in politics, adding that their contributions to national growth should not be underestimated.

"We at the MacArthur Foundation are very committed to the work that Kadaria is doing and to our commitment towards gender equality and equity in our country. I think that all of us Nigerians, I'm sure, were all embarrassed by the data and the picture," he added.

The documentary, produced by veteran journalist Kadaria Ahmed, explores the structural, cultural, and financial barriers that hinder women's participation in politics.

Ahmed expressed frustration over the persistent exclusion of women from leadership roles.

"For me, I get very confused when people don't seem to understand why women need to be equally represented.

"If you see democracy as something that is for the people, by the people, as they say, and 50 percent of your population is not reflected in government or in elective offices, then it means you are disenfranchising 50 percent of your population. It means your democracy is not representative," she said.

She further argued that inclusive governance must reflect the diversity of society, including women, persons with disabilities, and youth.

"The same way you have women, people with disabilities, young people, old people in society, it's the same way you're supposed to have those people represented in government and in elective offices," Ahmed said.

"When women's representation in Nigerian politics, in the political space, is diminishing, then we cannot really be hopeful about positive development. So this is really sobering, and I hope that it can get to the people in power, it can get to the people in the political decision-making space."

Other dignitaries at the event echoed the need for stronger advocacy and institutional reforms.

They urged the government and influential stakeholders to support and empower women in politics, ensuring equal opportunities for leadership and national development.

The documentary premiere comes amid renewed calls for the implementation of Nigeria's 2006 National Gender Policy, which recommends a minimum of 35 percent representation for women in elective and appointive positions.

Despite its adoption nearly two decades ago, stakeholders say enforcement remains weak.