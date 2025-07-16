Nigeria: Kano Registers Over 7m Vulnerable Individuals in Social Protection Database - Official

Kano — The Kano State Government has enrolled more than 7 million vulnerable individuals into its social register, marking a significant step towards targeted poverty alleviation and equitable distribution of social protection initiatives.

This was disclosed by the Acting Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Planning and Budget, Abdulmumin Ajumawa, during a policy review meeting on the state's social protection strategy.

Ajumawa, who also chairs the Technical Working Group on Social Protection, said the registered individuals were drawn from 1.7 million households across the state's 44 local government areas. He described the database as robust and non-political, emphasizing that it serves as a reliable foundation for future interventions by government bodies, donors, and philanthropic organizations.

"The social register started with the 15 poorest local government areas based on World Bank criteria, and later expanded to cover the entire state. As of today, we have captured 1.7 million households, translating to over 7 million individuals," Ajumawa said.

He stressed that the database ensures fairness and transparency, urging stakeholders to utilize it for social intervention programs to eliminate duplication and ensure support reaches the truly needy.

According to him, the register is currently undergoing a validation exercise to confirm the eligibility and current status of beneficiaries. This includes verifying if the individuals are still alive, authenticating account and mobile phone numbers, and integrating the data with each person's National Identification Number (NIN).

"This exercise is crucial for accountability," he noted. "In the past, cash transfers were not properly traced, and funds sometimes remained dormant in banks. With proper validation, we can prevent such gaps."

Ajumawa added that the ongoing review of the social protection policy was prompted by new developments under Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf's administration, including the establishment of the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation and the Kano State Social Protection Agency (KASPA).

"The original policy was approved five years ago. Since then, new trends, programmes, and gaps have emerged, necessitating this comprehensive review," he explained.

In her remarks, the Director-General of KASPA, Fatima Abdullahi, affirmed the agency's commitment to implementing programs that uplift children, women, and other vulnerable populations in the state.

She reiterated her openness to collaboration with stakeholders to ensure effective and inclusive delivery of social protection services.

The two-day policy review meeting was organized by the Kano State Ministry of Planning and Budget with support from the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), Kano Field Office.