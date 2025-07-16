Nigeria: Kaduna Residents Bid Farewell to Buhari

16 July 2025
Leadership (Abuja)

Some Kaduna residents have paid their last respects to former President Muhammadu Buhari, who died last Sunday in a London hospital .

Our correspondent, who spoke with a cross-section of Kaduna residents, reports that they prayed for the soul of the deceased, who spent most of his years in Kaduna, to rest in peace.

They said the former Nigerian leader did his best for Nigeria.

One of the residents, Shehu Umar, in Ungwan Rimi, described former President Buhari as a man of integrity with high moral behaviour.

Another resident, Michael Yashim, who resides at Television, prayed for Buhari's soul to rest in peace. "My family and I pray for the soul of Late President Buhari to rest in peace as he is buried today in Daura. The former president was a Katsina and Kaduna man. Goodbye, Baba Buhari."

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.