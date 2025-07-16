Liberia: Police Arrest Four Scholarship Scammers

Monrovia — The Liberia National Police (LNP) has arrested several individuals accused of using the name of Vice President Jeremiah Koung to defraud Liberians through fake scholarship offers, including opportunities to study in Canada.

The arrests were made on Tuesday, July 15, 2025, at the Zone-3 Police Station, located along Tubman Boulevard in Congo Town, outside Monrovia.

One of the accused, Obediah Mattar, claimed he had gone to visit a friend involved in network marketing when police unexpectedly arrested everyone at the premises. He, denied any involvement in the alleged scholarship scam.

According to police, a receipt in their possession indicates that one victim was charged US$1,000 for a supposed scholarship, having already paid an initial US$200. Mattar, however, denied responsibility.

Another individual, identified only as Samuel, stated that he is a businessman engaged in the online marketing of health and wireless products. He stated that he had visited the office to share his experiences with his colleagues after being apprehended by the police.

"When we arrived at the station, we heard officers saying we were arrested because someone at the office used the Vice President's name to scam people with fake scholarships," Samuel said.

Samuel revealed that the office is owned by Mr. Cyrus Konnah. He (Samuel) operates under the business name Infinity Millionaire and is a partner of QNet, an online marketing company. He clarified that the US$610 fee he charges is for online business education and certification programs, not scholarships.

Despite this, many believe the program closely resembles what the police are investigating, as it involves financial transactions under the pretext of educational advancement.

Another arrestee, Princess Kolakeh, stated that she was apprehended by police while boarding a motorbike. She claimed to be involved in health product sales through network marketing and was unaware of any fraudulent scholarship activity.

Princess M. Gongloe, another person detained, admitted to knowing the victim, identified only as Faith, who resides on Camp Johnson Road in Monrovia. Ms Gongloe said Faith is her client and had purchased US$895 worth of health products, of which she had paid US$150.

"I issued her a receipt for the payment. I'm in the business of selling products, not offering scholarships. I'm innocent," she said.

The case has attracted increased scrutiny due to its connections with QNet, a company that has faced multiple allegations of fraudulent activities across West Africa, resulting in several arrests of its agents and representatives. Editing by Jonathan Browne