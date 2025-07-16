Liberia: NCSCL Distances Itself From July 17 Protest, Calls for Peace and Police Restraint

Monrovia — Ahead of the widely publicized July 17 protest, the National Civil Society Council of Liberia (NCSCL) is clarified it is not part of the demonstration, and called on would-be demonstrators to express their grievances through peaceful and lawful means.

In a statement issued Tuesday, July 15, the Council emphasized that while the right to protest is constitutionally guaranteed, such actions must not endanger national peace and security, particularly as Liberia continues to navigate economic and political recovery.

"The National Civil Society Council of Liberia wishes to clarify that it is in no way associated with the planned protest scheduled for July 17. Neither the Council nor any of its member organizations are involved. We strongly advise against any action that could escalate tensions or create panic among the population," the statement reads. It was issued under the signature of NCSCL Chairperson, Madam Loretta Alethea Pope-Kai.

The protest, reportedly being organized under the banner "Enough is Enough" by Solidarity and Trust for a New Day (STAND), and the "We the People Movement," led by the former Chairman of the opposition Congress for Democratic Change (CDC), has sparked widespread debate across both social and traditional media.

Organizers say the protest aims to draw attention to governance and economic challenges under the current administration. However, the NCSCL is urging that such efforts be carried out through constructive engagement rather than confrontation.

"We call on all citizens, especially our young people, to prioritize peace and national stability above all else. We encourage the use of dialogue, legal frameworks, and civic engagement as the proper channels for addressing societal challenges," said Madam Pope-Kai.

The Council also called on the Liberia National Police and other security agencies to act with restraint and professionalism in the event of any tensions.

The statement urged security forces to refrain from the use of excessive force and to ensure the protection of all citizens, regardless of political affiliation.

"Peace is a shared responsibility. While citizens must act responsibly in exercising their rights, law enforcement must also operate within the bounds of the law and uphold human rights standards," the Council noted.

The statement comes amid growing concerns about possible unrest on July 17, with some political observers warning that any instability could undermine Liberia's hard-won democratic and developmental progress.

As the protest date nears, the NCSCL is urging Liberians to reflect on the consequences of their actions and to focus on nation-building efforts instead of engaging in activities that could derail the country's progress.

The Council reaffirmed its commitment to serving as a bridge between citizens and the government, pledging to continue advocating for good governance, transparency, and the protection of civil liberties through non-violent means.