Liberia: Global Methodist Church Holds Inaugural Conference in Ganta, Nimba County

Ganta — The Global Methodist Church, a newly established denomination that separated from the United Methodist Church, has concluded its first Grain Coast Annual Conference.

The event was held from July 7 to July 13, 2025, at the River View International Christian Academy in Ganta.

The conference, held under the theme "Growing Christian Discipline for the Transformation of the Church and Society," based on Matthew 28:19-20 and the slogan "Go Global!", brought together thousands of pastors and members from Liberia, Nigeria, Guinea, and Kenya.

Over the course of the week, the conference featured worship services, workshops, panel discussions, and cultural events. Topics covered included evangelism, discipleship, youth involvement, and community development. Traditional music and dance performances celebrated the cultural diversity within the church.

During the keynote address, Bishop John Pena Auta, Presiding Bishop of the Grain Coast Annual Conference, urged members to take the church's message beyond borders. He called on attendees to actively engage in their communities and bring more people into the church. "This conference is not just about gathering," he said. "It's about crafting a roadmap for growth and outreach. Go and win more souls for God."

Rev. Dr. Jerry P. Kulah, Chairperson of the Conference, announced that 155 congregations in Liberia have joined the Global Methodist Church in just five months since its formation. He said the church's growth reflects a broader desire among members for a renewed and theologically grounded spiritual path.

"We are on the brink of a new dimension," Kulah stated. "More churches are expected to join us in counties like Lofa and Gbarpolu where we are not yet present."

Addressing the reasons for breaking away from the United Methodist Church, Rev. Dr. Kulah told journalists that the split was driven by opposition to same-sex marriage. "Our Book of Discipline does not support or endorse same-sex marriage," he said.

"This decision was made to stay aligned with biblical teachings, not because of money or internal leadership disputes."

The Global Methodist Church used the conference to outline its mission of making Christ-centered disciples and promoting scriptural holiness throughout Liberia and beyond. Key ministry goals include evangelism, discipleship, church planting, and sustainable development initiatives.

According to Bishop Auta, the church envisions a future where passionate worship and community engagement are central to its identity. Leaders also announced a new accountability framework that will include quarterly reporting from circuits and districts.

The conference ended with a worship service that left attendees energized and focused on expanding the church's presence nationwide. The Global Methodist Church plans to increase its outreach in the coming months, with the goal of becoming a major force in Liberia's religious and social landscape.