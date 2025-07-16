Liberia: Community Land Protection Program Coordinator At Sdi Calls On Actors in Land Sector to Take Advantage of Nelga Alumni Program

Accra — The Coordinator of the Community Land Protection Program (CLPP) at the Sustainable Development Institute (SDI) is calling on CSOs and individuals working in the land sector of Liberia to take advantage of the Network of Excellence on Land Governance in Africa (NELGA) Alumni Program.

NELGA strengthens human and institutional capacities for the implementation of the African Union (AU) Agenda on Land. NELGA supports African governments, policymakers and civil society by helping them gain substantial and evidence-based knowledge and network with land governance experts. It aims to enhance academic curricula, provide training, and foster a network of expertise on land governance across the continent.

Mr. Daniel B. Wehyee speaking over the weekend upon his return from a five-day conference, July 7-11, 2025 in Accra, Ghana on NELGA, indicated that the NELGA Alumni program has a huge opportunity that actors in land governance and other sectors can take advantage of in improving themselves in order to provide the needed impact of service to communities and the country.

At the conference, SDI was officially admitted into the NELGA. The event took place under the theme: "Maximizing Impact through NELGA Alumni Networks Collaboration of NELGA and Strategic Partners on Land Governance."

The German International Cooperation (GIZ) program strengthening Advisory Capacities for Land Governance in Africa (SLGA) and the German Academic Excellence Service (DAAD) organized the gathering to bring together alumni of NELGA, International Experts, university representatives, and key partners to explore ways to strengthen collaboration and maximize impact in the land governance.

Over seventy (70) participants from Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Ivory Coast, Cameroon, Chad, Egypt, Ethiopia, Ghana, Liberia, Malawi, Mali, Morocco, Namibia, Nigeria, Rwanda, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, Tunisia, South Africa, Zimbabwe respectively attended the conference.

Participants at the conference gained new skills and knowledge to enhance their land governance initiatives as the result of several topics presented. Topics such as Fundraising Strategy and Alumni Networks, fundraising through Universities & Academic institutions, Mobilizing Funding from the Private Sector and NGOs, Monitoring Programmes, building a Career in Consultancy: Skills, Opportunities, and Entrepreneurship formed part of the presentations. These topics facilitated by seasoned university professors and specialists served as eye openers for several of the participants who included PhD students, researchers, civil society organization leaders.

Mr. Wehyee emphasized that such global and regional opportunity should be holistically embraced; which he said will enhance land governance in the country. The land governance expert further maintained that the NELGA in line with its objective connects experts, offers training opportunities, and facilitates the exchange of best practices across the continent.

He said "Participating in this network not only broadens our understanding, but also empowers us to implement more effective land management strategies. It's an opportunity we cannot afford to miss."

Meanwhile, Mr. Wehyee has extended special thanks to SDI's Management Team and the International Land Forest Tenure Facility for affording him time to participate in such an educative initiative.

He recognized the tremendous effort employed by the DAAD, GIZ and NELGA teams that ensured perfect conduct of the activities and funding support that contributed to his participation. Mr. Wehyee has further pledged to work towards bringing Alumni members of Liberia in an effort to create awareness of the Network so other Liberians can benefit.