Liberia: CDC-Cop Petitions Justice Ministry and Independent National Commission On Human Rights Over 'Alarming' Rate of Mysterious Deaths

Monrovia — CDC-Council of Patriots (CDC-COP) has petitioned the Independent National Commission on Human Rights and the Ministry of Justice on what the group terms as alarming rate of mysterious deaths in Liberia.

Presenting the petition statement to the Ministry of Justice Coordinator on Joint Security Mr. Wilson W. Boe, the demands the immediate recusal and investigation of Mr. Elijah Rufus, Commissioner General of the Liberia Immigration Service (LIS), for his alleged role in Two Mysterious Deaths.

"We, the National Executive Council of the CDC-Council of Patriots (CDC-COP), in solidarity with the people of Liberia, issue this urgent and solemn call--not for publicity, but out of deep concern for the rising wave of mysterious and brutal deaths that have gripped our nation," the Chairman of CDC-COP Foday N. Massaquoi said.

According to Massaquoi, Liberia is facing a human rights crisis under the Joseph Boakai-led government.

"In the last 16 months alone, nearly 638 cases of mysterious deaths, ritualistic killings, and unchecked police brutality have gone unpunished. These incidents reflect a growing pattern of impunity that threatens the rule of law and the safety of every Liberian citizen," he said.

CDC-COP Chairman narrated that on December 31, 2024, the mutilated body of Mayoungor Keleko, a 45-year-old woman, was found in Duwoigomai Town, Voinjama District, Lofa County.

According to him, the late Madam Keleko had deep lacerations and a broken neck, and several parts of her body missing.

After the mysterious death, a 15-member jury confirmed foul play, and community elders suspected a ritualistic killing, Massaquoi said.

"The primary suspect in the case was 19-year-old Yakpawolo Moisemai, an operative of Commissioner General Elijah Rufus, whose father's name is Rufus Moisemai. Crucially, there is credible evidence suggesting Mr. Rufus changed his surname from "Moisemai" to "Rufus" in an attempt to distance himself from the case and deflect suspicion," CDC-COP Chairman said.

Massaquoi added that while in police custody, Moisemai allegedly agreed to confess and disclose more information regarding Keleko's murder. However, before any formal statement could be taken, Keleko died under suspicious circumstances.

"Though he was isolated from other detainees for his safety, he was later found dead--allegedly by suicide. The public widely believes that Mr. Rufus used his influence to orchestrate Moisemai's death and cover up his own involvement," he said.

Massaquoi added: "On February 17, 2025, six Liberia National Police (LNP) officers who were on duty the night of Moisemai's death were suspended. The LNP claimed Keleko died by hanging but failed to conduct a criminal investigation or charge any of the officers--actions that appear designed to shield those truly responsible."

An official autopsy report released by the Ministry of Justice on May 26, 2025, concluded that Moisemai died unnaturally and was likely murdered in custody. Yet no arrests have been made to date, CDC-COP Chairman narrated.

Massaquoi added: "CDC-COP wants the immediate recusal of Mr. Elijah Rufus from his position as Commissioner General of the Liberia Immigration Service. Also, an independent, transparent, and impartial investigation into his potential involvement in the deaths of Mayoungor Keleko and Yakpawolo Moisemai."

The group furthered: "We call for the immediate arrest of all six LNP officers who were on duty the night Moisemai was murdered. This inaction represents a grave miscarriage of justice and raises serious concerns about political interference and a deliberate attempt to obstruct justice."

In response, the Ministry of Justice Coordinator on Joint Security Wilson W. Boe promised CDC-COP that he will take the communication to the Minister of Justice Cllr. N. Oswald Tweh and assured that group that the Minister will address their concerns.