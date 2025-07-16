Liberia: High School Sports Championship Heats Up Nationwide

MONROVIA — The 2025 National High School Football and Kickball Championship is gaining momentum this week as students across nine counties compete for regional glory, school pride, and national recognition.

Organized by National High School Sports, the annual tournament resumed Monday, July 14, and is being used as a platform to promote student enrollment and academic engagement through athletics. High-stakes matchups are underway in counties including Maryland, Bomi, and Grand Gedeh, drawing large crowds and reviving local rivalries.

In Maryland County, the Pleebo Sports Arena is hosting a series of doubleheaders. J.S. Pratt High School is set to face Fatima High School in both kickball and football, followed by matchups between Pleebo High and Sodoken High. Organizers expect strong turnout from across the southeastern region.

In Tubmanburg, Bomi County, traditional football powerhouses are clashing as C.H. Dewey High takes on United Methodist Pentecostal High. In another anticipated match, St. Dominic Catholic squares off against Anderson Weamah United Methodist in what has become a staple of Bomi's vibrant high school sports culture.

In Grand Gedeh, the Albert White Stadium in Zwedru features Zwedru Multilateral High School against M. Nixon Garlo High, followed by a marquee clash between Baptist High and Matula Wilson Assembly of God in both football and kickball--a rivalry known for its intensity and passionate fan base.

Tournament Expands Across the Country

The week-long championship runs through Friday, with additional fixtures in Grand Cape Mount, Grand Kru, Nimba, Gbarpolu, Sinoe, and Lofa counties.

Wednesday's action includes Bo Community High vs. Sinje High in Grand Cape Mount, while P.G. Wolo, the 2017 football runner-up, returns to competition in Grand Kru.

On Thursday, Nimba County will host a triple-header in Ganta featuring Ganta Methodist, Francis Nya Maweah, Rainbow Covenant, and Messiah Christian Academy.

Friday's matches include key showdowns in Gbarpolu and Sinoe. In Lofa County, games will take place across four venues--Zorzor, Voinjama, Foya, and Kolahun--featuring more than a dozen high schools.

Champions of this year's tournament will walk away with more than just bragging rights. Winning teams will receive $7,000 in prize money, gold medals, a championship trophy, and the opportunity to participate in international friendlies in either Ghana or Nigeria. Runners-up will earn $5,000. Most Valuable Players (MVPs) in both football and kickball will receive $1,000 each, along with sponsor packages.

More Than Just a Tournament

Launched in 2017, the National High School Football and Kickball Championship has grown into a flagship event for youth development in Liberia. Organizers say the initiative continues to promote character-building and academic discipline among students.

"This is not just a tournament; it's a movement," said a spokesperson for National High School Sports. "We're using sports to inspire excellence--in classrooms, on the field, and in communities."

As the week progresses, attention shifts to upcoming fixtures in Grand Cape Mount and Grand Kru counties, where fans and scouts alike are expected to witness the emergence of new athletic talents.