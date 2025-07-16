Liberian Senators Slam County Officials, CSOs Over Development, Oversight Failures

CAPITOL HILL — Senators on Tuesday delivered scathing criticism of local government officials and civil society organizations (CSOs), accusing them of overstepping their roles, mismanaging development funds, and undermining legislative oversight in Liberia's counties.

The Senate plenary summoned all 15 county superintendents and County Council Chairs following a complaint by Grand Cape Mount County Senator Simeon B. Taylor, who alleged that lawmakers were being sidelined from critical decision-making and that public funds were being poorly managed.

Internal Affairs Minister Francis S. Nyumalin also appeared during the tense session and faced tough questioning on transparency, decentralization, and local governance accountability.

Gbarpolu Senator: 'No Development in 1.5 Years'

Gbarpolu County Senator Amara M. Konneh expressed frustration that no visible development has taken place in his county for nearly two years, blaming a memorandum of understanding between the superintendent and council that excluded lawmakers.

"We have machines parked in Bopolu for over a year, yet the streets remain flooded," Konneh said. "There was no consultation. This is turning citizens against their government."

Konneh said the county still owes him $25,000 for projects he personally pre-financed and warned that his Public Accounts and Audit Committee may soon request a comprehensive audit of all superintendents.

"If we write the General Auditing Commission, most of you will be hooked in the audit report," he cautioned.

Senators Demand Respect for Legislative Oversight

Several senators called for improved coordination between county officials and legislative caucuses.

Maryland County Senator J. Gbleh-bo Brown urged superintendents to adhere to the spirit of the law by building alliances with their county lawmakers, even when not explicitly required.

"Your actions, if unchecked, could render our legislative responsibilities meaningless," Brown said.

Sinoe County Senator Albert T. Chie described the current dynamic as "shameful" and advised the Internal Affairs Ministry to prioritize budget allocations for municipalities.

"Work with your caucuses, or the law may be amended to reduce your powers," Chie warned.

His colleague, Senator Augustine Chea, emphasized that while the Local Government Act empowers superintendents, selective cooperation--especially when funds are involved--erodes public trust.

Civil Society Groups Under Fire

The presence of civil society actors in County Council leadership drew sharp criticism, with senators accusing CSOs of compromising their independence and creating conflicts of interest.

"You cannot be an advocate and a policymaker at the same time," said Lofa County Senator Momo T. Cyrus, who nonetheless commended his superintendent for working collaboratively with lawmakers.

Bomi County Senator Alex J. Tyler called for an overhaul of the Local Government Act to better align County Council structures with their actual roles.

"They're hiding behind the law," Tyler said. "We need to restructure County Councils to match their real responsibilities."

Concerns Over Chief Appointments

Grand Bassa County Senator Gbehzohngar M. Findley raised constitutional concerns regarding the appointment of local chiefs, arguing they should be elected and not recommended for political appointments.

"Chiefs should not be partisan," he said, while acknowledging that the Local Government Act gives citizens more control over development planning.

Minister Acknowledges Weaknesses, Promises Reforms

Internal Affairs Minister Nyumalin admitted to some of the Senate's concerns and pledged to improve collaboration.

"This may be the first time all superintendents have appeared before plenary, and it is a good step toward better coordination," he said.

Nyumalin said the ministry's County Development Agenda would serve as a framework for future development. He also announced plans to hold elections for chiefs by 2027 in consultation with the National Elections Commission.

Senate Leadership Issues Ultimatum

Senate Pro-Tempore Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence clarified that lawmakers are not seeking to control local funding but to ensure oversight and accountability.

"We're not interfering with expenditures--we just want oversight to guarantee funds are used for the intended purpose," she said.

Karnga-Lawrence strongly opposed CSOs holding decision-making positions in County Councils, stating, "CSOs are supposed to be whistleblowers, not sitting at the table making decisions."

She instructed the Internal Affairs Minister to submit all county budgets and payroll listings. Failure to do so, she warned, would result in the affected counties being excluded from the national budget.

"We called you here because we want to help," she told the assembled superintendents. "Take this in the right spirit."