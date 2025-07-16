Sétif — Former Liberia national team coach Antoine Hey has returned to African football, taking the helm at Algerian Ligue 1 club ES Sétif as the team eyes a return to prominence.

The 54-year-old German was officially unveiled Monday as the new head coach of the eight-time Algerian champions. His appointment comes as part of a sweeping overhaul aimed at restoring the club's dominance in domestic football after a disappointing sixth-place finish last season with 41 points.

Hey, a former professional midfielder who played for Schalke 04, Birmingham City, and Fortuna Düsseldorf, brings a wealth of international coaching experience. His coaching résumé includes spells at Sudan's Al-Merreikh, Tunisia's US Monastir, and national team assignments in Rwanda, Kenya, Gambia, Lesotho, and Liberia.

As part of a broader squad rebuild, ES Sétif has parted ways with seven players. Among those leaving are Abdelmoumene Chikhi, Amir Nouri, Diarra Moriba, Driss Chaabi, and Abdelrazak Mahra, all of whom saw their contracts expire. Oladapo Augustin Tunde and Kosi Rodrigue also had their deals terminated by mutual consent.

Hey's arrival is expected to inject new discipline and tactical structure into the side, with supporters and club executives hopeful the German's presence will spark a revival in both results and team morale.

A Familiar Face in African Football

Hey is no stranger to the African game. He led the Liberia national team, the Lone Star, from 2008 to 2009 following a six-month search to replace Frank Jericho Nagbe. During his tenure, Hey worked to blend seasoned veterans with emerging talent as Liberia sought qualification for the 2010 Africa Cup of Nations and World Cup.

In 10 matches as Lone Star coach, Hey recorded two wins--both in international friendlies against Sierra Leone and Sudan. His team remained unbeaten in four home matches, while overall registering three draws and five losses. Liberia scored 11 goals and conceded 11 under his leadership.

Hey's time in Liberia was marked by calls for greater institutional support, including appeals to both the government and private sector for funding and logistical backing. Now back in North Africa, Hey takes over a club eager for a new chapter. His appointment at ES Sétif underscores the Algerian side's intent to compete at the top again and leverage his deep experience across the continent.