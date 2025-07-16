Liberia: Fy2026 Budget Process Begins

The Government of Liberia, through the Ministry of Finance and Development (MFDP), has officially launched the preparation process for the Fiscal Year 2026 (FY2026) National Budget, reaffirming its commitment to align public spending with the ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development.

The launch, held at the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Ministerial Complex in Congo Town, brought together senior government officials and lawmakers setting the tone for a budget process grounded in national priorities, transparency, and results.

The ARREST Agenda--which stands for Agriculture, Roads, Rule of Law, Education, Sanitation, and Tourism--serves as the government's flagship development blueprint under President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's administration. It outlines key areas the government intends to prioritize to lift Liberians out of poverty and ensure inclusive and sustainable national progress.

Speaking officially to launch the process, Minister of Finance and Development Planning Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan declared the government's readiness to meet the October 31 statutory deadline for budget submission to the Legislature, reaffirming Liberia's goal of sustaining timely and effective budget execution.

"Last year, we made history by passing the budget before the start of the fiscal year. This year, we aim to repeat that milestone," Ngafuan said. "We are committed to meeting every timeline and aligning our spending with national development priorities."

Ngafuan revealed that Liberia achieved a budget surplus at the end of FY2024, with domestic revenue collection reaching nearly $700 million--the highest in national history.

"We're knocking on heaven's door when it comes to reaching the $1 billion budget mark," he said. "But even if we hit that target, challenges will remain. The key is not just how much we raise, but how efficiently we use it."

He said the ministry will place emphasis on execution capacity, ensuring that entities not only request funding but demonstrate the ability to deliver on programs.

"Two entities can receive similar budgets, but only one may deliver real results. That's why we're now focusing on capacity, planning, and performance. We will reward institutions that are results-oriented," Ngafuan noted.

The Finance Ministry will also continue its deep-dive consultations with key sectors--starting with energy and infrastructure--to assess program readiness and ensure fiscal planning supports Liberia's development ambitions.

"Energy is a constraint to growth. We're working to increase electricity access from 33% to 75% in five years under the Liberia Energy Compact. That requires proper budgeting and execution," he explained.

Minister Ngafuan closed the event by highlighting Liberia's growing international respectability, citing recent diplomatic victories such as Liberia's election to a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council and selection to host the ECOWAS Youth and Sports Development Center.

"Liberia is now on the global radar for positive reasons. And that respect is translating into development dividends," he said. "But we must continue doing our part. We at the Finance Ministry must enable--not frustrate--delivery."

Ngafuan also issued a stern warning to internal actors accused of creating bottlenecks in the budget execution chain.

"We've gotten some uncomfortable reports. Anyone putting unnecessary brakes on government processes will face decisive action," he warned. "Our job is to deliver, and we'll ensure that happens."

As Minister Ngafuan put it: "We are not where we want to be--but we are no longer where we used to be. Let us continue on this path together. Better days are ahead."

Earlier in her welcome and introductory remarks, Deputy Minister for Budget and Development Planning Tanneh G. Brunson described the moment as more than a procedural milestone, but a turning point for translating national aspirations into actionable, measurable results.

"Today marks not just the beginning of a technical exercise, but a defining moment in our collective effort to translate our national vision through the ARREST Agenda into tangible, resource-driven action," she said. "As custodians of our nation's resources, it is our solemn duty to ensure that every dollar in the public budget is allocated efficiently, transparently, and in alignment with the aspirations of the people of Liberia."

Brunson emphasized that the FY2026 budget will be crafted in the context of ongoing fiscal consolidation, structural reforms, and the need to respond to both longstanding development challenges and emerging risks like climate change and global economic instability.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The FY2026 National Budget must serve as a credible financing instrument to accelerate delivery on key priorities--especially agriculture, infrastructure, education, and health," she noted.

She further stressed the importance of baseline budgeting, medium-term planning, inter-agency coordination, and stakeholder engagement, highlighting the need for realism and prioritization across government institutions.

"Let us be guided by the principle that a well-prepared budget is not merely a fiscal document, but a social contract between the government and its citizens--one that enables us to build roads, equip schools, invest in farmers, uphold the rule of law, and unlock tourism," Brunson added.

The FY2026 Budget Preparation Process will continue in the coming months with consultations across ministries, agencies, and counties. The process is expected to result in a draft national budget that is inclusive, realistic, and aligned with Liberia's transformation agenda.