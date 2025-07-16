Liberia: 'Liberia's Problem Is Spiritual, Not Political'

As Liberia prepares for the "Enough is Enough" protest slated for July 17, a local cleric has emerged with a dramatic counter-message: halt the demonstration and instead seek national redemption through spiritual restoration. Apostle Donatus S. Nayensuabo, pastor of the Redeemed Protestant Church of Jesus Christ, says Liberia's woes--economic hardship, political stagnation, and social decay--are symptoms of a deeper, spiritual rupture.

"The problem with this country is not political. It is highly spiritual," Donatus told the Daily Observer in an interview, citing what he describes as a divine revelation delivered to him on May 8, 2025. "Let them restore Christopolis, the foundation of redemption, and cover the nation with His glory."

At the center of his message is a call for Liberia to return to what he calls its "divine mandate." He insists that the country's founding was not merely a historical migration of freed Black Americans but the beginning of a spiritual covenant between Liberia and God.

A Prophetic Mandate

Donatus claims God gave him seven instructions that Liberia must follow to fulfill its spiritual calling:

Cancel the July 17 protest: The protest, organized under the theme "Enough is Enough," is intended to express public frustration over economic hardship and alleged government mismanagement. But Donatus insists it would further compound national instability. "This is not a time for resistance. It is a time for repentance," he said. Restore the capital's name to Christopolis: He argues that Liberia's capital, named after former U.S. President James Monroe, symbolizes colonial allegiance rather than divine mission. Historically, the original settlement of the American Colonization Society (ACS) in 1822 was known as Christopolis, though the name was short-lived. In 1824, it was changed to Monrovia to honor Monroe, an ACS supporter. Donatus believes restoring "Christopolis" would be a symbolic act of national rededication. Abolish the dual currency system: The prophet criticizes the coexistence of the Liberian dollar and U.S. dollar, calling it "a sign of confusion and compromise." Liberia has struggled for decades with this dual-currency regime, which often fuels inflation and exchange rate volatility. For Donatus, ending the practice is not just sound economic reform--it is obedience to divine order. Abolish dual citizenship: This demand taps into an ongoing national debate. The Dual Citizenship Act, passed in 2022, was seen as a step toward reconciling Liberia's diaspora with its domestic development. But Donatus says it compromises the nation's purity. "We were not meant to be like other nations," he said. "We are a holy people, set apart above all nations of the earth," citing Deuteronomy 7:6. Replace the secular constitution with the Word of God: Donatus is calling for the abolition of the current constitution, which enshrines Liberia as a secular republic. He proposes replacing it with a biblical covenant. Such a radical shift would challenge the foundational principles of democratic governance and pluralism established in 1847, when Liberia became the first African republic. Reaffirm the Ten Commandments as national law: While Liberia's founding documents invoked divine providence, the country has operated under a Western-style legal system. Donatus says re-centering the Ten Commandments as the basis of law would fulfill the covenant made by the founding settlers. Fulfill Liberia's mission as Christ's Salvation Nation: Drawing from Matthew 21:43, Donatus claims that Liberia was chosen to inherit the spiritual kingdom rejected elsewhere. He links this to the arrival of freed Black Christians from the United States who, in 1822, settled Providence Island and began building what they envisioned as a Christian republic.

Spiritual Lens on National Trauma

Donatus also offers a theological interpretation of Liberia's painful history. He compares the country's civil wars to the biblical exile described in Deuteronomy 28:36, viewing the imprisonment of former President Charles Taylor as divine judgment.

"When they broke the covenant, the land became cursed," he said. "Our president, our king was exiled and imprisoned. That is the Bible being fulfilled."

The analogy may seem far-fetched to some, but it reflects a longstanding tradition in Liberia of blending religious interpretation with national identity. From its founding by freed Blacks and missionaries, Liberia's political elite often invoked divine favor. The country's first constitution acknowledged "the benign hand of Providence," and early presidents such as Joseph Jenkins Roberts were known for their evangelical roots.

A Nation Set Apart?

Donatus's vision is not merely retrospective. He believes Liberia holds a unique global role as "the new Canaan for the Black race," tasked with preaching the true Gospel of Christ. "Though slavery was evil, it was also the channel through which the Protestant faith was carried to these shores," he said.

In this vision, Liberia is not just another struggling nation--it is a prophetic beacon. "We are the generation to enlighten the world with Christ's reality," he declared. "Let us restore our covenant and fulfill our destiny."

Whether his message will gain traction in a country worn thin by decades of conflict, corruption, and inequality remains to be seen. But his voice joins a chorus of spiritual leaders across the continent who view Africa's struggles through a religious lens.

For now, his warning casts a different light on July 17. In the streets, protest may be brewing. But in Donatus's vision, redemption lies not in confrontation, but in covenant.