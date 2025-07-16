Liberia: Speaker Koon Pledges Support to UL

The Speaker of the 55th National Legislature, Hon. Richard Nagbe Koon, has reaffirmed his commitment to improving conditions at the nation's flagship university and fostering stronger engagement between the government and the student community.

Speaking before student leaders and university stakeholders, Speaker Koon expressed his personal dedication to the institution and outlined several initiatives already underway to address pressing campus issues. "I came here this morning because I value the concerns of the students," Speaker Koon stated. "As a government, we are committed to working with the student union, and I personally see this university as my own."

Among the immediate concerns, the Speaker addressed was the state of campus sanitation facilities. He disclosed that his office had already sent a technical team to assess the condition of the university's bathrooms and to develop a Bill of Quantities (BOQ) for their renovation. "The bathrooms are a priority," he said. "We are taking active steps to improve the facilities."

Koon also touched on the long-standing issue of inadequate student transportation. He noted that he has taken the matter of broken-down campus buses directly to the Office of the President and pledged continued advocacy to resolve the problem.

The Speaker, who is also a lecturer at the University of Liberia, emphasized that his involvement is not political posturing but stems from a genuine sense of duty. "This is where I grew up. I trained here as an accountant. No matter my current position, I remain an instructor committed to giving back," he said.

Addressing student leadership directly, Koon urged dialogue and collaboration over protest and unrest. "Please don't resort to demonstrations before engaging us. My office is open. Contact me first, and I will take your issues straight to the President," he assured. "We can resolve problems peacefully."

He also called on the alumni association to join efforts in renovating some of the university's oldest infrastructure, including the GD Building. While noting that bathroom renovations were a personal initiative, Koon emphasized that broader infrastructural improvements would require coordinated efforts between the administration, students, and alumni.

Acknowledging the financial burdens facing many students, he pledged to advocate for the reactivation of scholarship programs and additional support mechanisms. "We know that even small fees can be overwhelming for students. We'll work with the Ministry of Education and other partners to bring back these scholarships," he said.

Koon concluded his remarks with a vision for the university's future, stating, "The University of Liberia must rise again. It has produced presidents, ministers, and professionals across the nation. We must not let it decline. Together, we can make it the number one university in Liberia--and among the best in Africa."

During the visit of the Speaker of the 55th National Legislature, Richard Koon, to the University of Liberia (UL), student leaders and university officials warmly welcomed the Speaker and praised his commitment to addressing the concerns of the student body.

J. Bilio B. Tingban, President of the University of Liberia Student Union, expressed gratitude to Speaker Koon and his delegation, describing the visit as symbolic and meaningful. "The flower we presented represents unity, love, commitment, and peace--values we envision for students on this campus," she said. "Today should mark the beginning of real collaboration to help solve the challenges our students are facing."

Also speaking at the occasion, Dean of Student Affairs Samuel F. Argbason commended Speaker Koon for honoring the invitation despite his demanding schedule. "It's not easy for leaders to step out of their usual environment and come into our space," he noted. "Your presence here speaks volumes, and we thank you for answering our call."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Dean Argbason further applauded the leadership of the Office of Student Engagement and Outreach (OSEO), highlighting their role in organizing the event.

"Today, the flag is raised, and it symbolizes action and progress. OSEO is working, and we see it," he added, calling for sustained cooperation.

The remarks closed with a shared commitment to building a stronger University of Liberia. "No one can develop this university without us," Argbason stressed. "Let us keep working together--for the university, for the students, and for the Republic of Liberia."

The visit comes amid renewed efforts to improve infrastructure, student welfare, and campus unity at UL. However, students and faculty alike, who lauded Speaker Koon's hands-on approach and called for continued government investment in higher education, welcomed the visit.