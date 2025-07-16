Liberia: GMC Hosts First Major Conference in Liberia

The Grain Coast Annual Conference of the Global Methodist Church (GMC) has successfully concluded its inaugural convening conference in Ganta City, Nimba County, marking a major milestone for the breakaway Methodist denomination in Liberia. The gathering culminated in the appointment of Rev. Dr. Jerry T. Kulah as Chairperson of the Liberia Conference of the Global Methodist Church.

The weeklong conference, which began on Wednesday, July 9, brought together hundreds of congregants and clergy from across 11 counties. The largest delegations came from Nimba and Margibi Counties, where the GMC is seeing rapid growth.

Under the administrative leadership of Bishop John Pena Auta, Presiding Bishop of the Grain Coast Annual Conference based in Ghana, the Liberia Conference has been divided into six districts. Nimba County alone holds three of those districts--Mount Nimba North-Central, Mount Nimba East, and Mount Nimba Northeast. Margibi County hosts two districts--Mt. Gibi Northwest and Mt. Gibi East--while Montserrado County has one, known as Christopolis District.

In contrast to the United Methodist Church (UMC), which previously had only two districts in Nimba--Gompa and Tappita--the Global Methodist Church's expansion reflects an effort to decentralize and grow its base.

Rev. Dr. Kulah, newly appointed as Chairperson of the Liberia Conference, wasted no time in making key appointments across churches and institutions. Among the notable appointments was Rev. Ebenezer Belleh, who was named Superintendent of the Mount Nimba North-Central District (formerly Gompa District under UMC), and Rev. James Kologblee, who was appointed Principal of the newly established Global Methodist School, a decision that bypassed Mr. Zawolo Zuagele, who was earlier appointed by Bishop Samuel J. Quire of the UMC--triggering controversy in education circles.

In a press briefing following the conference, Rev. Kulah asserted that all properties under the former Gompa District of the UMC now legally belong to the GMC. He cited a court decision from the 8th Judicial Circuit Court in Sanniquellie as the basis for the claim, arguing that the UMC failed to uphold agreements made between local communities and the late missionary Harley.

"The titles of the properties do not bear the UMC name, and the court has ruled in our favor," Kulah said. "However, let it be known that we are not after properties; we are after making disciples. But if a congregation decides to join the GMC and brings their church building along, we will accept them."

Despite these assertions, the conference was held at the Riverview International Christian College, owned by Dr. Sei Bour, rather than at the traditional Methodist Gymnasium used by the Liberia Annual Conference of the UMC. When asked why, Rev. Kulah stated that the Gymnasium was avoided due to "leakages and structural issues," though this claim has not yet been independently verified by the Daily Observer.

Since breaking away from the UMC, the Global Methodist Church in Liberia has experienced significant growth. Church leaders reported a membership base of approximately 150,000 people, with over 24 ministers currently serving. Plans are underway to double membership by next year.

This was the first major national conference of the Liberia GMC held in a peaceful atmosphere and attended by international guests from Ghana, Zimbabwe, Sierra Leone, Guinea, the United States, and other countries. Bishop Sam B. Oroge of the Apostolic Shepherd Church was among several Liberian sister church leaders who attended the event in solidarity.

The theme of the conference, "Growing Christian Disciples for the Transformation of the Church and Society", was drawn from Matthew 28:19 and 2 Corinthians 5:17, underscoring the church's focus on evangelism and renewal.

Delegates adopted a key resolution highlighting four ministerial priorities for the Grain Coast Annual Conference, including evangelism, church planting, discipleship, and self-sustainability.

To ensure financial independence, the conference approved a US$300,000 budget for operations over the next six months, beginning in August 2025 and ending in February 2026--when the next annual conference is scheduled.

The peaceful and organized conduct of the inaugural conference signifies a pivotal shift for Methodism in Liberia. As Rev. Kulah and his team prepare to lead a growing denomination, many observers are watching how the Global Methodist Church will position itself amid existing legal disputes, community relations, and the spiritual needs of its expanding flock.