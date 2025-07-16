Liberia: Silent Exit for Massaquoi?

In a quiet but consequential reshuffling of the leadership of the Liberia Telecommunications Authority (LTA), President Joseph Nyuma Boakai has nominated three individuals to serve as Commissioners of the LTA--noticeably excluding the current Acting Chairperson, Clarence Massaquoi.

The President's nominations--Patrick Honnah, Angela Cassell Bush, and Ben Fofana--were formally submitted and read before the Liberian Senate on Tuesday, setting the stage for confirmation hearings expected in the coming days. All three have been serving in acting capacities at the LTA and are now poised to assume full tenured roles, pending legislative approval.

The decision to leave out Massaquoi--who is currently the "Acting, Acting" head of the LTA -- has stirred quiet controversy and sparked widespread speculation, especially given his prominent role during a transitional period at the regulatory body.

Clarence Massaquoi, a former Representative from Lofa County, was appointed Acting Chairperson a few weeks ago following the suspension of Acting Chairperson, Abdullah Kamara, who was accused of financial improprieties. Massaquoi was seen by many as a stabilizing figure, tasked with cleaning up the regulatory agency during a turbulent period.

Massaquoi has been representing the LTA at several high-level public and government events and was even publicly acknowledged by President Boakai for helping restore a sense of order within the institution. But with his name now absent from the list of nominees, political and industry insiders are left to question whether his departure is a quiet dismissal, a policy decision, or part of a broader political recalibration.

"This feels like a silent exit," said a telecom sector observer who asked not to be named. "There's been no public statement from the Executive Mansion explaining Massaquoi's status. For someone who was leading during a transitional crisis and received public praise, his omission is both surprising and telling."

The three nominees come with significant experience, and their elevation from acting to permanent roles appears to signal President Boakai's intent to formalize leadership and restore full regulatory authority at the LTA. Patrick Honnah is a veteran broadcaster and former Deputy Director General of the Liberia Broadcasting System (LBS), who has served in an acting capacity since early 2024. Angela Cassell Bush is a legal practitioner and former Minister of Gender, bringing institutional experience and policy expertise. Ben Fofana, another acting commissioner, also previously served in the National Legislature and has a background in governance.

Their appointments, if confirmed, would fill the commissioner seats at the LTA, leaving no formal space for Massaquoi unless an unexpected reshuffle or reappointment occurs.

The Liberia Telecommunications Authority is a critical institution tasked with regulating the country's rapidly expanding telecommunications and ICT sectors. The sector underpins national security, digital financial services, and access to information. As such, clarity in leadership is crucial.

The recent years have seen the LTA mired in leadership disputes, legal challenges, and operational slowdowns. The confirmation of permanent commissioners is viewed as a positive step toward ending this period of uncertainty. However, the sudden sidelining of Massaquoi has revived concerns about continuity and transparency in public appointments.

"This sector is too sensitive for behind-the-scenes shakeups," said a civil society representative. "The public deserves to know why key actors are being removed or replaced--especially those who were seen as part of the reform process."

As the Senate prepares for confirmation hearings, attention will not only focus on the nominees' qualifications and vision for the LTA but also on the broader political and institutional implications of Massaquoi's exclusion. Some senators are reportedly planning to seek clarity from the Executive during the confirmation process.

For now, the fate of Clarence Massaquoi remains uncertain. Whether his exclusion marks a quiet end to his brief tenure or a temporary pause before another appointment is made, the silence surrounding his status is fueling speculation across Capitol Hill and beyond.