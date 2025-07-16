West Africa: Liberia to Host Official Launch of the Mano River Union Parliament in Monrovia

Monrovia — The House of Representatives of the Republic of Liberia is set to host a high-level sub-regional meeting in Monrovia from Friday, July 18 to Sunday, July 20, 2025, for the official launch of the Mano River Union (MRU) Parliament.

The historic gathering will take place at the EJS Ministerial Complex in Congo Town, bringing together the Speakers of Parliament from Sierra Leone, Guinea, and Côte d'Ivoire, alongside Liberia's leadership, to formally sign protocols and adopt a declaration establishing the MRU Parliamentary Body.

The Mano River Union (MRU), comprising the Republic of Sierra Leone, the Republic of Liberia, the Republic of Guinea, and the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire, was founded on the principles of peace, cooperation, and regional integration. Officials say the establishment of a parliamentary arm marks a significant milestone in the Union's evolution.

This new body is grounded in the MRU Declaration of October 3, 1973 (Malema, Sierra Leone) and the Revised Convention signed on October 15, 2004, both of which aim to foster peace, security, economic collaboration, and development.

The creation of the MRU Parliament comes in recognition of the crucial role of parliamentary diplomacy in consolidating democratic governance and regional cooperation; the need for a structured platform for lawmakers to contribute to policymaking, monitor regional programs, and advocate for the rights of the sub-region's citizens; and the urgency of addressing cross-border challenges such as climate change, pandemics, illicit trade, violent extremism, and regional fragility through collective legislative action.

According to Mr. Robert Haynes, Director of Press and Public Affairs at the House of Representatives, the MRU Parliamentary Body is being established to promote regional integration - align legislative policies and frameworks to support economic, political, social, and environmental cooperation within the MRU; enhance parliamentary oversight to ensure transparency and accountability in regional initiatives through joint legislative evaluation; and support peace and security - facilitate dialogue and conflict resolution to uphold stability in the MRU region.

Haynes also named the advancement of shared development goals - coordinate legislative backing for regional initiatives in infrastructure, health, education, trade, agriculture, and youth empowerment; uphold democratic values - champion human rights, the rule of law, gender equality, and democratic governance across all member states.

The meeting will be attended by lawmakers, diplomats, government ministers, and senior officials from across the MRU region and beyond.

The event marks a new era of people-centered regional governance and affirms the Union's commitment to the values and principles of the United Nations, African Union, and the Economic Community of West African States.

The Mano River Union Parliament is envisioned as a critical organ for regional dialogue, cooperation, and accountability, serving to strengthen the voice of the people and deepen sub-regional integration.