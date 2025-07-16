Liberia: Superintendents, Others Face Prolonged Hearings for Allegedly Excluding Lawmakers and Withholding Expenditure Details

Monrovia — Members of the Liberian Senate are flexing their legislative authority against local county officials, particularly Superintendents and County Council members, for allegedly excluding them and failing to provide reports on the expenditure of County and Social Development Funds.

The County Council, established under the Local Government Act of 2018, comprises nine members, including representatives from youth groups, persons with disabilities, women's organizations, traditional leaders, elders, and civil society. It serves as the highest policy-making and legislative body at the county level.

On Tuesday, July 15, 2025, authorities from the Ministry of Internal Affairs, along with all 15 Superintendents and County Council members, appeared before the Liberian Senate Plenary for a more than three-hour public hearing. The session followed a formal complaint filed by Grand Cape Mount County Senator Simeon Taylor.

During the hearing, Senator Taylor alleged that since the establishment of the County Council in Grand Cape Mount, the Superintendent has failed to introduce its members to lawmakers. He further claimed that the Superintendent and some Council members have been allocating stipends to themselves without legislative consent, in violation of Section 2.9 of the Local Government Act.

Section 2.9 of the Act states that County Council members are entitled to receive an honorarium from the county budget, but the National Legislature must first set a ceiling, which may be revised every four years.

"This has not been done," said Senator Taylor. "They are paying themselves whatever they want. We should determine their salaries or benefits, not the other way around."

Taylor also claimed that these local officials operate independently, asserting full authority under the Act while ignoring lawmakers' oversight responsibilities.

"They insult us when we ask questions," he said. "They refuse to submit reports or share budgets."

He raised further concerns about the lack of transparency in the Council's budget formulation, questioning the legitimacy of some civil society representatives serving on the Council.

"There is growing conflict of interest," he said. "Some Council members allocate funds to CSOs for questionable purposes."

Other Senators Echo Concerns

Senator Dabah Varpilah of Grand Cape Mount echoed similar frustrations, citing poor coordination and lack of information-sharing between County Councils and lawmakers.

"As leaders of these counties, we must be informed about how development funds are used," she stated. "Let us not interpret every oversight attempt as a witch hunt."

Gbarpolu County Senator Gbotoe Kanneh took aim at local officials she accused of harboring political ambitions, claiming some are using public funds to position themselves for Senate races.

She specifically accused her Superintendent of planning to run against her and alleged that her corruption complaint has been ignored due to political interference.

Calls to Repeal Local Government Act

Grand Gedeh Senator Thomas Yaya Nimely warned that the Legislature may reduce the powers granted to local officials under the Act.

"We gave you just two teeth with this Act--and you're already trying to bite us," he said. "We can remove those two teeth."

Bomi County Senator Edwin Snowe called for a repeal of the Local Government Act, citing lack of oversight and alleged misuse of county resources.

"They're buying brand-new pickups without legislative approval," he said. "Most of the Council Chairs are civil society actors--there's no noise, no checks."

Senate Pro Tempore Nyonblee Karnga Lawrence emphasized that County and Social Development Funds must benefit local communities--not just officials.

"Funds shouldn't be used to renovate county offices," she said. "Lawmakers must not interfere in project implementation but maintain clear oversight."

She warned that direct involvement in project execution could compromise the Senate's oversight function.

Internal Affairs Minister Responds

Internal Affairs Minister Francis Nyumalin apologized for any misconduct by local officials but disclosed he has received no formal complaints from the Senate.

"I have no written records of complaints from any Senator," he said. "Senator Kanneh bypassed my office and wrote directly to the President."

He said Senator Taylor sent him a voice recording complaining about the Grand Cape Mount County Council Chair, who has since resigned.

Nyumalin clarified that no member of the County Council is authorized to receive compensation unless a budget ceiling is set by the Legislature--a step the Legislature itself has yet to take, despite reminders.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"If any county budget includes compensation for Council members, the local administration should be held accountable," he noted.

He also decried the National Legislature's failure to allocate the Ministry's requested operational budget, noting that a $2.5 million line item was entirely cut.

Nevertheless, Nyumalin assured lawmakers that no Superintendent under his watch would disrespect the Legislature and pledged swift disciplinary actions where necessary.

Background on the Act

Chapter II, Section 2.2 of the Local Government Act outlines the County Council's functions, including approving county development plans and budgets and enacting local laws and ordinances.

Despite its intended role in decentralizing governance and promoting citizen participation, the implementation of the Act has drawn criticism from lawmakers who say civil society inclusion has undermined advocacy and accountability.

Lawmakers themselves have been accused of interfering with County Councils and previously with Project Management Committees (PMCs), often awarding development contracts to companies they secretly own or control--practices that have led to the abandonment of numerous development projects nationwide.