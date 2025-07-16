Liberia: LTA Acting Chairman Massaquoi Launches Reform Initiative to Improve Telecom Services

Ganta — Clarence Massaquoi, Acting Chairman of the Liberia Telecommunications Authority (LTA), has launched a nationwide initiative aimed at transforming the country's telecommunications landscape through community engagement, regulatory reforms, and a renewed focus on service delivery.

During a visit to Ganta, Massaquoi outlined a bold plan to move beyond traditional, office-based leadership and instead take a hands-on approach by engaging directly with service providers and consumers across Liberia.

"We must ensure that the services consumers are paying for match the quality they receive," Massaquoi told reporters. "As Chairman, I refuse to be an armchair leader. I will be on the ground to understand and address these issues firsthand."

Massaquoi's leadership comes at a time when public frustration is mounting over dropped calls, unreliable internet, and weak customer support from telecom companies. Acknowledging these concerns, he pledged to enforce stricter monitoring and to work closely with providers to raise service standards.

"Our priority is to ensure that every Liberian receives reliable and efficient telecom services," Massaquoi said. "We'll hold providers accountable while also listening to consumers, whose feedback is essential in shaping meaningful reforms."

As part of his agenda, the LTA will launch a series of field missions to assess service quality in real time. Massaquoi believes that firsthand community interaction will allow the LTA to better identify problems and build trust.

In addition to improving service delivery, Massaquoi is pushing for internal reforms at the LTA, including greater transparency, faster complaint resolution, and increased collaboration between commissioners and staff. He emphasized the need for teamwork and unity across the organization to make lasting change possible.

"I'm committed to building a culture of collaboration and respect," he said. "Together with the five commissioners, we'll foster a working environment where every employee feels valued and motivated to contribute."

Massaquoi also plans to strengthen relationships between service providers and consumers. He proposed regular workshops, open forums, and joint initiatives aimed at addressing service gaps and promoting mutual understanding. "When providers are responsive and consumers feel heard, we can achieve real progress," he noted.

The LTA Chairman's vision reflects a broader commitment to national development, with telecommunications positioned as a key driver of economic growth. Massaquoi's approach has already generated optimism among stakeholders, who see his field-oriented leadership style as a step in the right direction.

As he continues his outreach and reforms, Massaquoi urged all Liberians to support the LTA's efforts. "Let us work hand in hand, embracing our shared goals and aspirations," he said. "Together, we can create a telecommunications sector that works for everyone."