Africa: IAS Welcomes U.S. Bipartisan Move to Protect PEPFAR

press release

IAS – the International AIDS Society – welcomes the bipartisan move in the US Senate to protect the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) from proposed USD 400 million cuts in President Trump’s rescission package. However, both the Senate and House must still vote on the final rescission package, and further changes could be reintroduced before the statutory deadline for action.

“PEPFAR has been one of the greatest success stories in global health, transforming the HIV response,” IAS President Beatriz Grinsztejn said. “Global advocacy played a crucial role in persuading US lawmakers to protect this vital programme, reminding them that decisions about PEPFAR shape the health and futures of people around the world. Yet uncertainty remains, with ongoing threats to global health funding. We must stay vigilant.”

IAS President-Elect Kenneth Ngure emphasized the importance of the decision for the African continent. “PEPFAR is a lifeline for communities across Africa,” he said. “Restoring this funding would mean hope for people living with and affected by HIV. But African leadership must remain at the centre of shaping our response, and we need to keep advancing conversations about sustainable financing – including stronger domestic investments and strategies to reduce dependence on global donors.”

The IAS calls for swift action to protect essential HIV services and urges all leaders to ensure continued investments that save lives and support global health.