Nigeria: Former Lobi Stars' Coordinator, Sam Aindigh, Dies At 55

15 July 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By David Ngobua

A former Coordinator of Lobi Stars FC Makurdi, Mr. Sam Aindigh, has died at the age of 55 following a brief illness.

The unfortunate incident which happened on Thursday, July 10, in Gboko, has thrown the Nigeria football fraternity into mourning.

A former chairman of Lobi Stars, Tama Aondofa, has described the untimely demise of the versatile football administrator as painful and shocking.

In a statement, he said "I woke up to the shocking news of the demise of one of football's finest and dedicated technocrat in Benue State, Sam Aindigh.

"I have remained speechless upon hearing the news and still cannot process or accept the reality of his sudden death, even though death as we all know is a necessary end.

"I can unequivocally say that Sam was exceptional, because he carried out his duties with so much passion, dedication, brilliance and professionalism.

"His death is a big loss to the football community, especially club football which was his area of specialty.

"May the gentle soul of my friend and colleague rest in peace."

Late Aindigh popularly called 'Big Sam' in football circles played for the junior team of the famous BCC Lions FC of Gboko in the 80s.

After he graduated from the famous Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria, he went into football administration where he proved his mettle as one of the brightest minds in the sector.

He worked with notable administrators like the Late Coach Amodu Shaibu 2001-2004 (MON), in Sharks of Port-Harcourt, former Nigerian International, Dominic Iorfa 2004-2015, Mike Idoko 2016-2021 and Emmanuel Tama Aondofa 2021-2022 all in Lobi Stars.

His family has announced August 16 as the date for his interment.

