Nigeria: Abuja Residents React to Buhari's Death

Residents of Abuja, Nigeria's capital, have expressed shock and described the death of former President Muhammadu Buhari as a significant loss, remembering him as a man of integrity.

Buhari, who passed away on Sunday, July 13, 2025, at a London clinic in the United Kingdom, served as President of Nigeria from 2015 to 2023.

Abuja Metro spoke with a cross-section of residents who lauded him as a man of integrity who governed the nation with the fear of his creator.

Okpanachi Moses, a resident, described Buhari as a straightforward and disciplined person, recalling his leadership from his military rule to his time as a democratically elected president. "So, I was shocked when I heard about his death," Moses said. "He was the kind of person some people might not understand. But for a person like me, who had known him right from his days as military leader down to the period he was elected as president, he was a good man. He possessed good character worthy of emulation."

Moses added, "I cannot speak for those who worked under him when he was president, but personally, he was not a corrupt person. I remember what he did as the PTF chairman that positively impacted my village people at Ankpa, in Kogi State. I believe God will receive him peacefully in His kingdom now that he is no more."

Juliet Bawo, another resident, shared, "I learned about his death on the internet Sunday evening, and what came to my mind was that the man whose death had been speculated on several occasions had finally passed on. He was a man with proven character, but many Nigerians will not forget the man he brought as his successor, who has made lives difficult for everyone. I pray God to have mercy on his soul."

Auwal Sani described Buhari's death as a great loss to the nation, acknowledging his service to the country to the best of his ability. He stated, "I felt so sad and devastated on learning about his death, but then he lived a fulfilled life as a leader with a selfless character. His leadership was tested with many trials."

Usman Umar characterised the late Buhari as a rare leader who governed the country on two occasions, emphasising that there was no record of self-enrichment throughout his time in government.

"To the best of our knowledge, he only owned a house in his hometown of Daura and two others in Kaduna, where he spent most of his life," Umar said.

He added, "He will be remembered as a man of his word and self-discipline. But as a human being."

Ramatu Musa Jinjir described the late Buhari as a gifted leader, not only for Nigeria but for Africa. "You can hardly find a person with his kind of character. I pray that the present leaders would name some landmark projects after him, so that he would be remembered by generations to come."