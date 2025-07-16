Nigeria: Buhari Used Sports As Tool for Diplomacy, Economic Dev't - Dikko

15 July 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)

Chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Shehu Dikko, said yesterday that under late Muhammadu Buhari's leadership, sports became a strategic tool for diplomacy, economic development and youth engagement.

He said one of his acts in office on May 28, 2023 was the signing of the National Sports Commission (NSC) Act 2023.

Dikko said this in a tribute, while reflecting on the former president's lifelong dedication to national development.

It would be recalled that Buhari died on Sunday in a hospital in London, United Kingdom (UK).

The NSC chairman described Buhari as a symbol of discipline and public service.

He noted that his belief in youth empowerment and national unity inspired many, including those of us in the sports sector.

"We mourn his passing, but celebrate a legacy that will never be forgotten,"he said.

Also paying tribute, Bukola Olopade, Director-General of the NSC, described Buhari's contributions as timeless.

"President Buhari's support for sports as a platform for social cohesion and national pride was unwavering.

"From Olympic preparations to grassroots development, he saw the value of sports in shaping our future.

"His passing is a national loss. May Allah grant him Aljannatul Firdaus. Amin."

Buhari, who served as Nigeria's democratically elected president from 2015 to 2023, and as military Head of State between 1983 and 1985, was a pivotal figure in Nigeria's modern political history.

His legacy of integrity, patriotism, and national service remains etched in the consciousness of the nation. (NAN)

