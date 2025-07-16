Nigeria: CAA Pledges Regular Junior Athletics Championships

15 July 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By David Ngobua

The President of the Confederation of African Athletics (CAA), Hamad Kalkaba Malboum, has pledged regular hosting of Junior Championships to halt the ongoing poaching of young African talents by developed countries.

The President stated this on Sunday, July 13 in his remarks at the Confederation of African Athletics council meeting held in Abeokuta.

The CAA helmsman also praised Nigeria as the biggest economy and a power house on the continent which was the reason the CAA turned to Nigeria to help with the hosting of the 3rd edition of the Junior African Athletics Championships when there was the setback of the withdrawal of the former host, Algeria.

The CAA President, therefore, assured that they are committed to ensuring the consistent organisation of the African junior championships so as to prevent the continent from further losing its athletes to developed countries.

" In fact, the phenomenon of the change of nationality of our athletes in favor of developed countries is bleeding Africa of its best talents in athletics with a negative impact in the development of sports in general and athletics in particular in our continent.

" Therefore, the CAA is resolutely determined to regularly organize its U18 and U20 Championships to give the opportunity to our young athletes to express their talent, and by so doing, we will be able to produce new talents for the benefit of our continent", he added.

The 3rd edition of the CAA African U18/U20 Championship will hold from the 16-20 of July 2025, at the MKO Sports Arena in Abeokuta, Ogun state where more than 40 African are scheduled to participate.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.