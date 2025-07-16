Nigeria: CAA Pledges Regular Junior Athletics Championships

The President of the Confederation of African Athletics (CAA), Hamad Kalkaba Malboum, has pledged regular hosting of Junior Championships to halt the ongoing poaching of young African talents by developed countries.

The President stated this on Sunday, July 13 in his remarks at the Confederation of African Athletics council meeting held in Abeokuta.

The CAA helmsman also praised Nigeria as the biggest economy and a power house on the continent which was the reason the CAA turned to Nigeria to help with the hosting of the 3rd edition of the Junior African Athletics Championships when there was the setback of the withdrawal of the former host, Algeria.

The CAA President, therefore, assured that they are committed to ensuring the consistent organisation of the African junior championships so as to prevent the continent from further losing its athletes to developed countries.

" In fact, the phenomenon of the change of nationality of our athletes in favor of developed countries is bleeding Africa of its best talents in athletics with a negative impact in the development of sports in general and athletics in particular in our continent.

" Therefore, the CAA is resolutely determined to regularly organize its U18 and U20 Championships to give the opportunity to our young athletes to express their talent, and by so doing, we will be able to produce new talents for the benefit of our continent", he added.

The 3rd edition of the CAA African U18/U20 Championship will hold from the 16-20 of July 2025, at the MKO Sports Arena in Abeokuta, Ogun state where more than 40 African are scheduled to participate.