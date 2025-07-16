Nigeria: Osimhen Close to Joining Galatasaray On Permanent Basis

15 July 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)

Victor Osimhen was absent on Monday as Serie A champions Napoli resumed training, with the Nigeria striker in negotiations to join Turkish club Galatasaray on a permanent basis.

The players "met at the training centre for medical examinations and physical tests. Victor Osimhen was absent and provided a medical certificate," said Napoli in a brief statement.

Osimhen spent last season on loan at Galatasaray, scoring 26 goals in 30 league games as the Istanbul club claimed their 25th Super Lig crown.

Napoli coach Antonio Conte seemingly does not have the 26-year-old in his plans for his side's Scudetto defence next term, but Napoli will not part with Osimhen for less than €75 million ($87.5 million).

