Nigeria: Walson-Jack Inaugurates Editorial Committee On Civil Service History Book

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Didi Esther Walson-Jack, has inaugurated an editorial committee for a landmark publication on the history of the Nigerian Civil Service.

Speaking during the inauguration at the OHCSF conference room in Abuja, Walson-Jack described the project as "a legacy document and national asset" that will chronicle the evolution, reforms, and aspirations of the Service.

"This book will not only preserve our institutional memory but also serve as a policy resource and guide for reform implementation," she said.

She explained that the publication aligns with the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan 2021-2025 (FCSSIP 25), adding that it would "inspire a new generation of public servants" and reinforce the Service's role in governance.

She said the Civil Service remains "the stabilizing force in Nigeria's governance architecture" and must continue to adapt to new realities while staying true to its apolitical and service-driven mandate.

The committee, chaired by Dr. Habiba Lawal (rtd), is tasked with reviewing the manuscript for historical accuracy, ensuring editorial quality, and proposing a title.

Members of the committee include; Sir Olusegun Adekunle, Mr. Adesola Olusade, Amb. Mustapha Suleiman, Dame Georgina Ehuriah-Arisa, Mr. Babatunde Aina, Barr. Emmanuel Omonuwa, Prof. Yakubu Ochefu, and Dr. Gideon Adogbo.

Responding on behalf of the committee, Sir Olusegun Adekunle praised the Head of Service for what he called "visionary leadership."

"This initiative will document the resilience and contributions of the Civil Service from the colonial era to the digital age," he said.

The book will feature contributions from all eleven living former Heads of the Civil Service and is expected to serve as a key resource for scholars, policymakers, and public servants.