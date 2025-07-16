Nigeria: Walson-Jack Inaugurates Editorial Committee On Civil Service History Book

15 July 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Al-Mustapha a. Mustapha

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Didi Esther Walson-Jack, has inaugurated an editorial committee for a landmark publication on the history of the Nigerian Civil Service.

Speaking during the inauguration at the OHCSF conference room in Abuja, Walson-Jack described the project as "a legacy document and national asset" that will chronicle the evolution, reforms, and aspirations of the Service.

"This book will not only preserve our institutional memory but also serve as a policy resource and guide for reform implementation," she said.

She explained that the publication aligns with the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan 2021-2025 (FCSSIP 25), adding that it would "inspire a new generation of public servants" and reinforce the Service's role in governance.

She said the Civil Service remains "the stabilizing force in Nigeria's governance architecture" and must continue to adapt to new realities while staying true to its apolitical and service-driven mandate.

The committee, chaired by Dr. Habiba Lawal (rtd), is tasked with reviewing the manuscript for historical accuracy, ensuring editorial quality, and proposing a title.

Members of the committee include; Sir Olusegun Adekunle, Mr. Adesola Olusade, Amb. Mustapha Suleiman, Dame Georgina Ehuriah-Arisa, Mr. Babatunde Aina, Barr. Emmanuel Omonuwa, Prof. Yakubu Ochefu, and Dr. Gideon Adogbo.

Responding on behalf of the committee, Sir Olusegun Adekunle praised the Head of Service for what he called "visionary leadership."

"This initiative will document the resilience and contributions of the Civil Service from the colonial era to the digital age," he said.

The book will feature contributions from all eleven living former Heads of the Civil Service and is expected to serve as a key resource for scholars, policymakers, and public servants.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.