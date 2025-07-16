Nigeria: Coalition Unveils Roadmap to Sack APC in Kaduna, Kogi

Opposition leaders across Kaduna and Kogi states have launched coordinated efforts under the African Democratic Congress (ADC) to unseat the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 general elections.

In Lokoja, the Kogi State capital, former Senator Tunde Ogbeha led the unveiling of the ADC as the adopted coalition platform. The event, attended by top opposition figures, was scaled down following reports of former President Muhammadu Buhari's death. Ogbeha said the gathering was long planned, but activities were suspended in honour of the late leader.

Former Deputy Governor of Kogi, Simon Achuba, said the new coalition would symbolically challenge Buhari's political legacy.

"President Muhammadu Buhari is seen as the father of the opposition. His move from 2013 to 2015, which brought various parties together to form an opposition, brought victory. Coming together to wrestle power remains the right direction to better the situation of the present Nigeria," Achuba said.

Opposition attendees included Senator Dino Melaye, Senator Nurudeen Abatemi, PDP's 2019 governorship candidate Engr. Musa Wada, and SDP's Hassan Enape. However, some key figures, including Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan and Muritala Ajaka, were absent.

In Kaduna, opposition stakeholders led by former APC Vice Chairman (Northwest), Malam Salihu Mohammed Lukman, also declared their alignment with the ADC to dislodge the APC government led by Governor Uba Sani.

Lukman accused successive APC administrations in Kaduna of worsening hardship and promoting divisive governance. He said consultations were ongoing across the 23 LGAs to build a grassroots base and ensure no individual hijacks the party.

"The era of godfatherism is over. We are determined to ensure that no single leader hijacks ADC structures in Kaduna," he said.

Lukman said the Kaduna coalition drew inspiration from the national opposition strategy to present a united presidential candidate against President Tinubu in 2027, and that unity at the state level was crucial to replicate that success.

The Kaduna briefing was endorsed by Senator Nenadi Usman, Senator Datti Baba-Ahmed, Dr. John Ayuba, and Alhaji Shuaibu Idris Mikati.

Mass registration drives are expected across both states, with the coalition promising to offer a truly democratic alternative ahead of 2027.