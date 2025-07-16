Nigeria: Daily Trust Foundation, Namip to Host Media Sustainability Conference in Abuja

15 July 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Dalhatu Liman

The Daily Trust Foundation, in collaboration with the Nigeria Media Innovation Program (NAMIP), is set to convene the maiden Media Sustainability Conference in Abuja from July 30 to 31, 2025.

The two-day event, themed "Future-Proofing Nigeria's Journalism: Media -- A Sustainability Dynamic", will explore innovative business models and resilient practices shaping independent journalism in Nigeria.

According to organisers, the forum will provide a platform for knowledge exchange, peer learning, and networking across media practitioners, donors, investors, and civic actors.

The Programme Director of Daily Trust Foundation, Dr Theophilus Abbah, described the conference as "a unique opportunity" for Nigerian journalists to tap into global strategies that ensure media viability amid digital disruptions.

In a statement, he said, "The media business is not a hopeless one," adding that the conference will unveil working solutions to common industry challenges.

Confirmed speakers include Alhaji Mohammed Idris, the Minister of Information; Harlan Mandel, CEO of Media Development Investment Fund; Malam Bilya Bala, Chairman of the Foundation; Mr Dapo Olorunyomi, Publisher of Premium Times; Professor Umaru Pate, Vice Chancellor of Federal University Kashere; Mannir Dan-Ali, and former Daily Trust MD Isiaq Ajibola. International participation is expected from members of Daily Maverick, South Africa.

Deji Adekunle, NAMIP Programme Director, added that the conference aims to inspire and equip participants for the future of independent media. "We hope attendees leave informed, connected, and ready to innovate."

Interested participants must register via this link. Updates will be shared through @NAMIP_MDIF and @Daily_TrustF.

The conference underscores growing efforts to safeguard press freedom and economic sustainability in Nigeria's media space.

