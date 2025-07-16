Liberia: Boakai Aides Push to Overturn Massaquoi's Nomination As Lta Chair Despite Official Letter to Senate

Monrovia — FrontPage Africa has learned that top aides to President Joseph Nyuma Boakai are making frantic efforts to reverse the appointment of Clarence Massaquoi as the new Chairman of the Liberia Telecommunications Authority (LTA), despite the President's formal communication to the Senate nominating him for the position.

Mr. Massaquoi was earlier appointed as Acting Chairperson of the LTA following the suspension of Abdullah Kamara in June 2025, amid allegations of corruption stemming from a damaging audit report.

FrontPage Africa has obtained a letter dated July 16, 2025, in which President Boakai formally informed Senate Pro Tempore Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence of his nomination of Massaquoi and another official to serve on the LTA Board.

Excerpt from the letter:

Madam President Pro Tempore,

I am pleased to submit herewith the following nominations, pending Senate confirmation where applicable, for appointment in government:

Mr. Clarence Massaquoi - Chairman, Liberia Telecommunications Authority (LTA)

Mr. Emmanuel Paegar - Commissioner, Liberia Telecommunications Authority (LTA)

I would greatly appreciate if these were given expedited confirmation by the Senate so as to ensure a smooth transition in government.

Sincerely,

Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr.

Despite the President's formal communication, FrontPage Africa has reliably learned that some of his top aides, including Mamaka Bility, Minister of State Without Portfolio, are currently at his residence, pressuring him to rescind Massaquoi's nomination and reappoint Abdullah Kamara.

Their push reportedly follows a recent court decision that cleared Kamara of the corruption charges that led to his suspension by former President George Weah.

These developments indicate internal disagreements within the President's circle over the leadership of the LTA, one of Liberia's most strategic regulatory agencies.