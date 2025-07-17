Liberia: Teachers Distance From Planned Protest

Monrovia, Liberia; July 17, 2025 - The National Teachers' Association of Liberia (NTAL) distances itself from protest being organized by the Solidarity of Trust for a New Day (STAND) and the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) Youth League.

The NTAL, in a press statement, urged all its members to refrain from associating the Association with political protests or activities that are outside the scope of its professional mandate.

The statementstated that the NTAL is a non-political, independent, and professional organization, adding that its mission is to advocate for the welfare, rights, and professional development of teachers and education workers in Liberia, including the promotion of quality, inclusive, and equitable education across the country.

The NTAL maintains that it believes in constructive dialogue with government and education stakeholders through lawful, peaceful, and professional engagement mechanisms.

The Association clarified that it is not a party to the ongoing protest actions or public demonstration(s) organized by STAND or the CDC Youth League because no authorization, verbal or written, has been issued by the National Executive Committee or the National Secretariat of NTAL for teachers or education workers to participate in these events under the NTAL banner.

It cautioned that any teacher or education worker who chooses to attend or support such actions is doing so entirely in their name and shall bear full responsibility for their actions.

The NTAL is therefore urging all teachers and education workers across Liberia to remain committed to their professional responsibilities in schools, classrooms, and communities, upholding the integrity of the teaching profession and refraining from politically motivated or unauthorized mass actions.

The National Teachers' Association of Liberia calls on all education stakeholders, partners, parents, and the general public to take note of its position.

"We remain focused on building a stronger, more professional teaching workforce that advances national development, and not political or civil disobedience", the release concludes. Press Release