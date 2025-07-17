Nigeria: Atiku Finally Dumps PDP

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has formally resigned his membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Atiku, who was the PDP presidential candidate in the 2019 and 2023 elections, communicated his decision in a letter addressed to the PDP ward chairman of Jada Ward 1 in Jada Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

The letter, dated July 14 but sighted by Daily Trust on Thursday, was confirmed as authentic by one of the former vice president's media aides.

In the letter, Atiku said his decision was based on his belief that the PDP had strayed from "the foundational principles we stood for."

"I am writing to formally resign my membership from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with immediate effect," he stated.

"I would like to take this opportunity to express my profound gratitude for the opportunities I have been given by the party. Serving two full terms as Vice President of Nigeria and being a presidential candidate twice has been one of the most significant chapters of my life. As a founding father of this esteemed party, it is indeed heartbreaking for me to make this decision.

"However, I find it necessary to part ways due to the current trajectory the party has taken, which I believe diverges from the foundational principles we stood for. It is with a heavy heart that I resign, recognising the irreconcilable differences that have emerged.

"I wish the party and its leadership all the best in the future. Thank you once again for the opportunities and support."

Daily Trust reports that Atiku has been championing a coalition of opposition leaders who recently adopted the Action Democratic Congress (ADC) as the platform to challenge President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 general elections.