Nigeria: Atiku Finally Dumps PDP

16 July 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Clement a. Oloyede

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has formally resigned his membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Atiku, who was the PDP presidential candidate in the 2019 and 2023 elections, communicated his decision in a letter addressed to the PDP ward chairman of Jada Ward 1 in Jada Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

The letter, dated July 14 but sighted by Daily Trust on Thursday, was confirmed as authentic by one of the former vice president's media aides.

In the letter, Atiku said his decision was based on his belief that the PDP had strayed from "the foundational principles we stood for."

"I am writing to formally resign my membership from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with immediate effect," he stated.

"I would like to take this opportunity to express my profound gratitude for the opportunities I have been given by the party. Serving two full terms as Vice President of Nigeria and being a presidential candidate twice has been one of the most significant chapters of my life. As a founding father of this esteemed party, it is indeed heartbreaking for me to make this decision.

"However, I find it necessary to part ways due to the current trajectory the party has taken, which I believe diverges from the foundational principles we stood for. It is with a heavy heart that I resign, recognising the irreconcilable differences that have emerged.

"I wish the party and its leadership all the best in the future. Thank you once again for the opportunities and support."

Daily Trust reports that Atiku has been championing a coalition of opposition leaders who recently adopted the Action Democratic Congress (ADC) as the platform to challenge President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 general elections.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.